BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Industry reacts: pay-per-mile tax on EVs 'entirely the wrong measure'
UP NEXT
Chery pits new iCaur V27 against Defender, Land Cruiser

Industry reacts: pay-per-mile tax on EVs 'entirely the wrong measure'

EV drivers could be charged 3p per mile as government looks to close a gap in its finances from fuel duty

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 November 2025

Car industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has called the proposed pay-per-mile tax on electric vehicles "entirely the wrong measure at the wrong time", warning it could deter motorists from switching to EVs.

As reported by national media this morning, the UK government is set to introduce a levy of 3p per mile driven in an electric vehicle, in a bid to fill a gap in fuel duty revenues caused by the transition away from petrol and diesel.

The Telegraph, BBC and Financial Times have reported that the measure is due to be included in this month’s Budget.

The charge will come in addition to the £195 vehicle excise duty that EV owners are required to pay annually and, according to The Telegraph, it is described by government insiders as “VED-plus”.

The measure is set to be introduced in 2028, pending a public consultation. 

It could raise £1.8 billion a year by the early 2030s as the transition to electric power ramps up. For reference, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in April that there were now 1.3 million EVs on the road.

Under the reported proposals, an EV driver who covers 8000 miles in a year would be required to pay £435 in charges annually – £240 in per-mile fees and £195 in VED.

Questions remain over how such a scheme would be enforced.

The reports suggest that EV drivers would be required to estimate and declare their annual mileage when they pay VED. If they exceed this mileage, they will be required to pay for the overage; if they travel fewer miles, they will get credit for the following year. But it remains unclear how mileages will be monitored or audited.

Renault 5, Citroen e-C3 and BYD Dolphin Surf driving

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N
Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan

View all car reviews

Back to top

A government spokesperson told the BBC that charging EV drivers per mile would be “fairer”, given drivers of combustion-engined cars have long paid fuel duty – effectively levying them for each mile they drive.

The car industry has warned that the move could discourage potential buyers of EVs.

The SMMT said: "We recognise the need for a new approach to motoring taxes, but at such a pivotal moment in the UK’s EV transition, this would be entirely the wrong measure at the wrong time.

"Introducing such a complex, costly regime that targets the very vehicles manufacturers are challenged to sell would be a strategic mistake – deterring consumers and further undermining industry’s ability to meet ZEV mandate targets, with significant ramifications for perceptions of the UK as a place to invest.

"A smarter, fair and future-ready taxation system requires a fundamental rethink – one that must be done in full partnership with the industry and other stakeholders.”

Edmund King, president of the AA, told the BBC the government needs to “tread carefully”.

James Court, head of policy for leasing firm Octopus Electric Vehicles, said "now would be far too soon" to introduce such a levy. "Introducing a charge now would stifle the growth we’ve seen over the past years and be self-defeating," added Court.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,498
36,737miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,498
28,850miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC SE Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,298
43,756miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C4 1.2 PureTech Sense Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,998
25,392miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI R-Line Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£27,361
12,925miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 1.5 225xe 7.6kWh Sport (Premium) Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,698
30,145miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,998
39,336miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,998
26,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.6 N-Connecta Auto Euro 6 5dr
2024
£18,498
18,578miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
21
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 November 2025

Government any Government for that matter would have to find some way of replacing the lost Tax from EV vehicles, they might have increased duty of spirits and Tobacco for instance.

Stroudley 6 November 2025

"But it remains unclear how mileages will be monitored or audited." That's the problem. Apparently it's relatively simple to stop mileage accumulating with a bit of OBD kit. People on PCP deals use them, so I read, to avoid breaching the mileage limit. 

Stroudley 6 November 2025

In fact, make it easy. Just find out the average mileage an electric car does, say 8000. Then add the £240 (8000*3p) to the VED. Winners and losers, but who cares. If you only do 2000 miles a year then an electric car isn't cost-efficient anyway. 

This brings me back to one of my hobby horses. You should pay MORE road tax the fewer miles you do. It's not environmentally efficient to have cars sitting around and not being used. If you only do a few miles you should be using taxis. 

KeithS 6 November 2025

Another daft policy from this garbage government!! Clearly desperate to get money however they can thanks to ridiculous pay awards to the public sector, they're probably hoping this latest 'theft' will go unnoticed, when they put up income tax at the budget!!!

Im guessing you will have to photograph your mileage each year when you apply for your road tax, but how much will it cost to monitor all these pictures each year!!!

Latest Reviews

P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N
Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan

View all car reviews