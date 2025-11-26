BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Budget 2025: Pay-per-mile EV road tax confirmed to include PHEVs
UP NEXT
New NCAP crash tests target "annoying" ADAS, reward buttons

Budget 2025: Pay-per-mile EV road tax confirmed to include PHEVs

Forecasts predict new 3p-per-mile tax will cut EV demand by 400,000 sales

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 November 2025

The government’s new pay-per-mile tax on EVs is confirmed to include plug-in hybrid cars.

The news was revealed within documents released in error by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) ahead of today’s budget.

It also forecast the the new tax will cut EV sales by 440,000 between now to March 2031.

The new tax is being brough in as part of an effort to claw back lost revenue from the duty imposed on petrol and diesel, as motorists transition away from ICE vehicles.

The levy is set at 3p per mile driven in an EV and 1.5p for a plug-in hybrid. This will come into effect from April 2028.

The OBR forecasts the Treasury will raise £1.1 billion in the 2028-29 tax year, raising to £1.9bn by 2030-31.

However, “the new charge is likely to reduce demand for electric cars as it increases their lifetime cost” explained the OBR.

This will be offset, however, by 130,000 of increased sales as a result of the Electric Car Grant – the new EV incentive announced in August. 

The OBR warned that the decrease in demand resulting from the new road tax will make it harder for car makers to hit the government’s ZEV mandate. This requires a EV sales mix of 28% this year, rising to 80% by 2030. 

As such, it notes that  “to meet the mandate, manufacturers would therefore need to respond through lowering prices or reducing sales of non-EV vehicles”.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Firefly review 2025 001
Firefly review
Firefly review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Mazda Mazda2 HYBRID 1.5h Homura CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,998
12,543miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,998
16,076miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£17,298
9,299miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Tarraco 2.0 TDI XPERIENCE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,995
15,155miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI V3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£30,698
3,749miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1.5 P300e 11.9kWh Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£36,824
19,222miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,498
4,945miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,998
47,227miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£18,498
14,161miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Thekrankis 26 November 2025

Labour are utterly bonkers. Their energy policies have resulted in very high electricity prices compared to gas, yet Labour want us all to have air source heat pumps!

 

Many wind farms sit idle as they are either not connected to the grid yet or have no battery storage.

 

Now Labour are putting in place policies which will deter people from moving to electric cars.

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Firefly review 2025 001
Firefly review
Firefly review

View all car reviews