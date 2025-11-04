BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EV costs could kill Mazda Iconic SP's production hopes
UP NEXT
Dacia readying new estate to rival Skoda Octavia

EV costs could kill Mazda Iconic SP's production hopes

"The only issue is financial" as rotary-electric sports car faces the axe

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
4 November 2025

Mazda could reverse plans to build a production version of its Iconic SP sports car concept due to the financial demands of developing a bespoke architecture for a new line of pure-electric cars.

Revealed at the Tokyo motor show in 2023, the Iconic SP is an MX-5-sized two-seat coupé that theoretically uses a 360bhp range-extender EV drivetrain, with a small-capacity rotary engine serving to top up the battery on the move.

Last year, Mazda design chief Masahi Nakayama suggested that the company was committed to putting the Iconic SP into showrooms, saying it was "not just one of those empty show cars".

"It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not so distant future," said Nakayama of the coupé concept, which was designed and engineered with the prospect of homologation in mind.

But now, two years on from its unveiling, Mazda is well under way with the cost-intensive process of developing its own bespoke EV architecture, which will underpin its first car in 2027, and launching a production version of the Iconic SP is not a priority.

Asked for an update on plans to build the rotary-electric sports car, chief technology officer Ryuichi Umeshita said: "Let me answer personally: that is my dream car. I want to make it real.

"Technology-wise, I believe it's possible. The only outstanding issue is financial."

Mazda Iconic SP rear quarter

Since Mazda revealed the Iconic SP, it has embarked on a drastic cost-cutting strategy that has slashed its investment in future electrification initiatives by around £2.5 billion – or a third of what it had originally planned – in the run-up to 2030.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14

Mazda MX-5

Fourth-generation MX-5 heads back to Mazda's roadster's roots, surpassing its predecessor in every area

Read our review
Back to top

The so-called 'lean asset' strategy is designed to help Mazda, which describes itself as "a small player in the industry", stay profitable and competitive as global EV uptake falls well below the industry forecasts that had underpinned previous investment strategies.

The firm remains committed to the concept's rotary engine-based hybrid technology, however, and has evolved it into a 503bhp PHEV set-up for the new Vision X-Coupé, a four-door sports GT that builds on the Iconic SP both visually and technically - and Umeshita said a production version of the smaller car was not entirely off the cards.

"We have re-established the rotary engine development team, and we know that our DNA is in sports cars, so I would never say we gave it up," he said.

Mazda remains committed to using its trademark rotary technology in electrified drivetrains and says the Vision X-Coupé's powertrain – with an ICE engine running on microalgae and equipped with a carbon-capture device at the tailpipe – could even be "carbon-negative".

However, the firm is still working on reducing the inherent increased emissions of a rotary engine and says it needs another "two to three years" of development before it can use such a motor to drive the wheels, rather than as a generator as deployed in the MX-30 crossover.

It is feasible that a breakthrough in this area could pave the way for the Iconic SP to see the light of day, but with Umeshita saying the firm will continue to build the similarly sized MX-5 for "as long as possible", it is unclear where the Iconic SP could sit in the line-up.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Mazda MX-5 cars for sale

 Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Recaro Euro 6 2dr
2016
£14,990
36,350miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Homura Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£24,995
17,676miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£17,995
21,275miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav Euro 6 2dr
2017
£14,495
26,934miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G SE-L Nav Euro 6 2dr
2017
£12,990
35,518miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav+ Euro 6 2dr
2019
£17,397
15,444miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav Euro 6 2dr
2017
£15,700
7,991miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£22,998
3,008miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G 30th Anniversary Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£23,990
17,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 506 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Nickktod 4 November 2025

Couldn't they just ditch the rotary and just twin it with the next MX5 to minimise additional development costs rather than abandoning it completely? 

A hybridised NA 2.0 in line 4 with c.300bhp would work well albeit giving quite a different character. This would give you an MX7 instead of an RX9 essentially.

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews