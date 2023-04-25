Entry-level Skoda EV is urban SUV with £22,000 target price

Skoda will follow Volkswagen and Cupra in offering a compact urban EV atop the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Entry architecture in 2025, this essentially serving as a replacement for the Citigo-e iV.

The sub-£23,000 electric urban crossover – twinned with and built alongside the production versions of the Volkswagen ID 2all and Cupra UrbanRebel concepts – will be the entry point into a new-look and heavily expanded Skoda EV line-up.

It has been officially previewed for the first time today, confirming that it will be supermini-sized but ride high and wear rugged styling cues to match Skoda's full-sized SUVs.

Skoda’s new entry-level EV will effectively be positioned as an alternative to the Skoda Fabia, alongside which it will be sold for at least a few years, in line with Skoda's plan to sustain ICE sales as it transitions to a pure-electric line-up.

Skoda said its goal is for the car to be sold with a starting price of around €25,000 (£22,000) to “make electric mobility affordable”. This matches the ID 2all, while the UrbanRebel is set to be a slightly costlier proposition.

The new Skoda will be one of the first models to sit on the Volkswagen Group's front-driven MEB Entry platform, which can accept two battery sizes, 38kWh and 56kWh, with the latter offering 280 miles of range. The smaller item is expected to be fitted in the entry model.