Electric Volvo XC90 successor to be revealed later this year

The unconventionally shaped successor to the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV will be revealed in the final quarter of 2022, Volvo bosses have confirmed.

The new SUV flagship, as the marque's first totally bespoke EV and the first atop a new platform, will play a fundamental role its goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said: "It's a very exciting time for us because it takes us into another sphere - it's another building block towards the future. That model itself is an extremely important vehicle for us."

A brand spokesman added: "Defined by software, it’s a demonstration of our future and marks the start of a new era for safety, and the company."

Following Volvo's earlier confirmation that the new arrival will take a name, rather than an alphanumeric designation into production, a recent filing suggests it will be called the Embla.

The manufacturer filed a trademark application for the name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office late last year. A Volvo spokesperson refused to confirm the brand's intentions for the nameplate, but with the model's reveal date approaching and given that ex-Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson already confirmed its name will start with a vowel, it seems a likely outcome.

Embla was the name of the first woman in Norse mythology, which could signal a naming strategy for future models centred around Volvo's Scandinavian heritage.

And before its unveiling later this year, Rowan will showcase the car's innovative new tech at an event on 21 September. This tech, which includes next-generation safety features, will come as standard on the flagship SUV, and previews what will be available for other future Volvos.