Electric Volvo XC90 successor to be revealed later this year

The unconventionally shaped successor to the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV will be revealed in the final quarter of 2022, Volvo bosses have confirmed.
The new SUV flagship, as the marque's first totally bespoke EV and the first atop a new platform, will play a fundamental role its goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025.
Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said: "It's a very exciting time for us because it takes us into another sphere - it's another building block towards the future. That model itself is an extremely important vehicle for us."
A brand spokesman added: "Defined by software, it’s a demonstration of our future and marks the start of a new era for safety, and the company."
Following Volvo's earlier confirmation that the new arrival will take a name, rather than an alphanumeric designation into production, a recent filing suggests it will be called the Embla.
The manufacturer filed a trademark application for the name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office late last year. A Volvo spokesperson refused to confirm the brand's intentions for the nameplate, but with the model's reveal date approaching and given that ex-Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson already confirmed its name will start with a vowel, it seems a likely outcome.
Embla was the name of the first woman in Norse mythology, which could signal a naming strategy for future models centred around Volvo's Scandinavian heritage.
And before its unveiling later this year, Rowan will showcase the car's innovative new tech at an event on 21 September. This tech, which includes next-generation safety features, will come as standard on the flagship SUV, and previews what will be available for other future Volvos.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I refer dear readers to the answer I gave in January below. I really hope they haven't ruined what makes the current XC90 so great - light, airy, 7 good seats and great family layout (high rear seats, inbuilt booster seat, good view out for all people). I fear the new design will feel claustrophobic in row 3 and cause travel sickness. Please prove me wrong Volvo or my next car will be a different brand!
Classic?, do we think turning out the same new Car designs with the subtle hint of retro sell a Volvo?, what about the current or future potential Car owners, might they be put of a Volvo because it looks a bit dated?, this new Volvo coming looks good and I'm sure Volvos innovative tech will be good to, but, really shouldn't be wrapped up in a comfy pair of Slippers so to speak.
As an XC90 owner I consider it a great shame that Volvo is abandoning a classic design and moving to a Renault Scenic lookalike