BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Volvo XC90 successor to be revealed later this year
UP NEXT
Should we let cars use the road as a projection screen?

Electric Volvo XC90 successor to be revealed later this year

New flagship Volvo EV to be kicked out with innovative safety tech, and sit atop new platform
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
5 mins read
12 September 2022

The unconventionally shaped successor to the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV will be revealed in the final quarter of 2022, Volvo bosses have confirmed.

The new SUV flagship, as the marque's first totally bespoke EV and the first atop a new platform, will play a fundamental role its goal to sell 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said: "It's a very exciting time for us because it takes us into another sphere - it's another building block towards the future. That model itself is an extremely important vehicle for us."

Related articles

A brand spokesman added: "Defined by software, it’s a demonstration of our future and marks the start of a new era for safety, and the company."

Following Volvo's earlier confirmation that the new arrival will take a name, rather than an alphanumeric designation into production, a recent filing suggests it will be called the Embla. 

The manufacturer filed a trademark application for the name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office late last year. A Volvo spokesperson refused to confirm the brand's intentions for the nameplate, but with the model's reveal date approaching and given that ex-Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson already confirmed its name will start with a vowel, it seems a likely outcome.

Embla was the name of the first woman in Norse mythology, which could signal a naming strategy for future models centred around Volvo's Scandinavian heritage. 

And before its unveiling later this year, Rowan will showcase the car's innovative new tech at an event on 21 September. This tech, which includes next-generation safety features, will come as standard on the flagship SUV, and previews what will be available for other future Volvos.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750

Volvo XC90

It has big boots to fill and talented rivals to face. Is it up to the task?

Read our review
Back to top

A production-ready version of the bold Concept Recharge shown in 2021, the new arrival will provide Volvo with a long-awaited entry into the increasingly important full-sized electric SUV segment, into which most premium-oriented manufacturers have launched their debut EVs in recent years. Volvo’s existing pure EVs, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and coupé-backed Volvo C40 Recharge, sit a segment lower and use the same CMA platform as the conventionally fuelled XC40. 

Meanwhile, the XC90 successor will use Volvo’s new SPA2 platform. This evolved version of the current car’s architecture will accommodate a choice of combustion and pure-electric powertrains. It will be the first production car to use the new underpinnings before they are rolled out to other Volvo models and sibling brands owned by parent company Geely Auto. As part of a new platform-sharing agreement, Geely will in turn offer Volvo access to its latest SEA architecture. 

The Concept Recharge heavily hinted at how Volvo will ensure its new flagship EV retains the XC90’s core characteristics while ushering in a totally new approach to exterior and cabin design, as well as a host of advanced new technologies. The Swedish brand’s biggest model remains a consistently strong seller, even as the current, second-generation car enters its seventh and final year on sale. In the first 10 months of 2021 alone, the XC90 accounted for around 6.5% of Volvo’s global sales, putting it third only to its Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC40 SUV siblings. 

So although the XC90 successor will adopt a radically different design, it will continue to major on space and practicality. The ‘less is more’ approach exhibited by the concept points to an enhanced focus on minimalistic design in Volvo’s new electric era, as well as a drive to minimise the well-to-wheel environmental impact of each vehicle it produces. 

Unlike the vast majority of mixed-powertrain platforms currently on the market, the SPA2 will be offered in two distinct forms. This will allow the electric XC90 successor to benefit from a completely flat floor, shortened overhangs and a more overtly cabforward stance, whereas the combustion-engined versions will have slightly more familiar interior proportions, given the need to accommodate an engine, transmission and exhaust system. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Some of the concept’s more outlandish and futuristic cues will be toned down for production – the four free-standing seats, for example. However, the skateboard-style architecture will offer new levels of interior space and flexibility, which concept designer Robin Page likened to a “Scandinavian living room feeling”. To that end, the production car will ditch physical controls for a cleaner and simpler driver environment. Most of the functions will be controlled through a large-format central touchscreen using operating software developed by Google – as first adopted by the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2. 

However, Volvo’s next SUV will not be so easily categorised as an SUV because, although it sits high off the ground and emphasises all-round visibility like the current car, it has a straighter-edged two-box silhouette reminiscent of estate cars such as the 240, 940 and Volvo V70, which once ranked among the Swedish marque’s most important and best-selling models. Company boss Håkan Samuelsson recently told Autocar that Volvo will gradually downsize its conventional estate offering – currently comprising various forms of the Volvo V60 and Volvo V90 – in recognition of the simple fact that “people really are fond of high seating positions”. 

The XC90 successor will therefore straddle the boundary between two segments to capitalise on the popularity of SUVs while differentiating itself from rivals and avoiding alienating buyers of lower-slung models. Page called it “a new type of vehicle”, which “displays new and modern proportions that go hand in hand with increased versatility” – hinting at the potential for other Volvo models to follow suit in blending design cues from different segments. 

Car Review
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750
Read our full road test review
Read more

Volvo remains guarded about details of the new car’s powertrain offering, but the firm’s well-publicised push to reduce emissions across its line-up means all combustion variants will feature some form of electrification, be they mild hybrids or plug-in hybrids. Diesel will not be offered at all. It remains an option on certain Volvo models but will be phased out entirely as the brand’s line-up is refreshed. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The electric variant, meanwhile, could usher in entirely new powertrain setups distinct from those offered on the CMA-based XC40, C40 and Polestar 2 EVs, while four-wheel drive is highly likely to be standard, given its large SUV billing. Volvo will offer a choice of battery sizes on its new EVs, giving buyers the option of standard and long-range versions, the latter capable of travelling up to 310 miles between charges. 

Used cars for sale

 Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Inscription Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,995
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Recharge 18.8kWh R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£68,995
4,521miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 II 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£52,990
22,551miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 II 2.0 D5 PowerPulse Inscription Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£41,495
28,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 T6 R-Design Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,750
94,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic AWD 5dr
2008
£5,775
103,857miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 II 2.0 T5 Inscription Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£44,990
22,895miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£48,000
17,658miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£51,000
8,130miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
Deputy 29 April 2022

I refer dear readers to the answer I gave in January below.  I really hope they haven't ruined what makes the current XC90 so great - light, airy, 7 good seats and great family layout (high rear seats, inbuilt booster seat, good view out for all people).  I fear the new design will feel claustrophobic in row 3 and cause travel sickness.  Please prove me wrong Volvo or my next car will be a different brand!

Peter Cavellini 28 April 2022

 Classic?, do we think turning out the same new Car designs with the subtle hint of retro sell a Volvo?, what about the current or future potential Car owners, might they be put of a Volvo because it looks a bit dated?, this new Volvo coming looks good and I'm sure Volvos innovative tech will be good to, but, really shouldn't be wrapped up in a comfy pair of Slippers so to speak.

MPHP 18 January 2022

As an XC90 owner I consider it a great shame that Volvo is abandoning a classic design and moving to a Renault Scenic lookalike

Latest Drives

mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review

View all latest drives