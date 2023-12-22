BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Volvo S90 saloon replacement coming in 2024
UP NEXT
Toyota GR Supra removed from sale in UK

Electric Volvo S90 saloon replacement coming in 2024

Volvo has built the first protoype of the 'ES90' in China, in a sign that it remains committed to saloons
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
22 December 2023

Details have emerged of Volvo's new flagship electric saloon – a model known internally at the Swedish car maker under the internal codename V551 but expected to take the ES90 name into showrooms in 2025.

Production of the electric Audi A6, BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE rival is set to take place at a factory owned and operated by Volvo’s parent company Geely in China, as revealed in a photograph and specifications leaked by the company’s board, beginning in May 2024.

A photograph published to Volvo's employee intranet shows members of Volvo’s production team in Zhejiang huddled around signs that read “Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration” and “Confidential Top Secret". The reference to VP stands for 'Verification Prototype'.

Related articles

The car is completely obscured from view, ahead of an expected unveiling in the coming months. 

The luxury four-door is expected to be based on Volvo's SPA2 platform – the same structure that underpins the new EX90 SUV and its Polestar 4 sibling. It accommodates electric drivetrains operating at either 400 or 800 volts.

Specifications leaked by Volvo suggest the ES90 will be sold with the choice of both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive.

It is also said to use a 111 kWh battery (107 kWh usable) delivering 600km (373 miles) of range in combination with the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive drivetrain.

According to Volvo, the ES90 measures 4999mm in length, 1547mm in height and 1945mm in width, making it 61mm shorter, 32mm higher and 45mm wider than the BMW i5. It also receives a wheelbase that is 105mm longer than its German rival at 3100mm.

Development of the ES90 is understood to have been partly carried out in combination with Geely’s new Galaxy E8 saloon and Zeekr 7 saloon – the latter of which boasts up to 637bhp and a range of 478 miles on the Chinese CLTC test cycle in range-topping dual-motor four-wheel drive specification.

While early speculation suggested the ES90 could share its platform with the recently unveiled Polestar 5, it is understood the new bonded aluminum structure is considered too expensive for the price point and expected production volumes of the new Volvo saloon, which is planned to be offered in all of its existing global markets. 

Car Review
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
Read our full road test review
Read more

Details of Volvo's new electric S90 come after it phased out all estate and saloon models in the UK market, citing much higher demand for SUVs. As a result, it remains unclear if the brand will bring its Audi A6 rival here.

The ES90 will be Volvo's fourth bespoke electric car, joining the EX30 crossover, EX90 SUV and EM90 MPV. An electric successor to the XC60 is due in 2025, but no plans have yet been revealed for an electric replacement for the S60 and V60. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
mercedes cla 250e 2023 front corner
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading
Ineos Grenadier
7
Ineos Grenadier
`maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima eview 2023 01 front tracking
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
6
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
lexus lbx review 2023 01 tracking front
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

Sweden guns for Germany’s big-hitters with a new full-sized executive saloon, but Mercedes and BMW set the bar high for driving dynamics

Read our review
Back to top

used Volvo S90 cars for sale

Volvo S90 2.0h T8 Recharge 18.8kWh Ultimate Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£41,000
14,018miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£13,899
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£14,995
99,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 10.4kWh Inscription Pro Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£29,990
11,132miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£16,897
76,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£12,995
113,310miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£15,695
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0h T8 Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£32,980
19,386miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Volvo S90 2.0 T4 Momentum Plus Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£19,500
24,929miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 232 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 22 December 2023

European car makers?, slowly being bought, being built not in there country of origin, ok, there just as well put together,but there not helping the economy in Europe.

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
mercedes cla 250e 2023 front corner
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading
Ineos Grenadier
7
Ineos Grenadier
`maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima eview 2023 01 front tracking
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
6
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
lexus lbx review 2023 01 tracking front
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX

View all car reviews