Electric Ssangyong Torres EVX set for launch with 310-mile range
Electric Ssangyong Torres EVX set for launch with 310-mile range

Korean SUV maker reveals technical details of new EV, which will rival the Skoda Enyaq iV from next year
3 April 2023

KG Mobility – formerly known as Ssangyong – has revealed technical details of its new Torres EV-X electric SUV as it prepares to take pre-orders in its native Korea. 

The Torres EV-X, the name of which derives from a combination of ‘electric vehicle’ and ‘extreme’, is powered by a 73.4kWh battery and a front-mounted 201bhp electric motor. 

According to KG, range stands at around 310 miles based on WLTP testing. Tests conducted by the Korean government, meanwhile, suggest a range of around 260 miles on a single charge. 

The Torres is due to reach UK shores later this year as a rival to the likes of the Skoda Enyaq iV and Toyota bZ4X. Just two specification levels will be available, named E5 and E7.

In E5 specification, the car is fitted with a heat pump, 18in wheels, LED headlights, electric mirrors, a roof rack and automatic wipers. Inside, it features a 12.3in digital instrument display, dual-zone climate control, electric seats, an electric tailgate and a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen with sat-nav.

E7 trim adds upgraded leather seats, keyless entry, rear heated seats and a more rugged exterior design.

Both models are equipped with a suite of safety kit as standard, including lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. 

The Torres has been priced at around 45,000,000 won in Korea, which translates to just under £30,000 in the UK. Range-topping models come in at around £31,400. 

If prices remain low when the Torres comes to the UK, the EV would slightly undercut the Ssangyong Korando E-Motion, which is currently on sale from £32,695, rising to £38,695. 

Images of the rugged SUV were first released on KG's social-media channels, showcasing its new Powered by Toughness design direction, which includes a Jeep-style front end.

Other external features include slim LED headlights, faux front air intakes, a large aluminium skidplate and a long rear overhang.

The pictures also detailed a side storage box – like on the Land Rover Defender – and side steps, although it's expected that these will be cost options.

KG said the new look draws on its “distinctive design heritage”, with a range of nods to the 1990s Musso – a Brit-designed, Mercedes-Benz-engined SUV. 

Inside, there's a 'floating' touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard and another screen directly below for controlling the interior temperature, driving modes, parking sensors and more. A slim digital instrument panel has also been shown.

A spokesperson previously told Autocar: “The SUV market continues to expand and subdivide, and with the Torres, we're filling the gap between semi-medium-sized SUVs such as the Korando and large SUVs like the Rexton. 

“This move will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality.”

The Torres is already on sale in Korea with a choice of petrol or diesel power. 

ianp55 3 April 2023

It certainly has an imposing purposeful look about it a couple of issues what is the bulge on the tailgate and behind the C-pillar for? the interior looks quite impressive as well. 

xxxx 3 April 2023

Ssangyong still have a strangle hold on the ugliest car of year award then. And is this the sort of thing AI would come up with.

FastRenaultFan 8 January 2023
What a great looking car. Can't believe I only seen this now. Ssangyong should make it availible in a range of power trains just like the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson but it would also be availible as electric too so even better. Go SSangyong.

