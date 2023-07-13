BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric Renault Scenic to arrive on 4 September
Female drivers 'are being left behind in electric cars push'

Electric Renault Scenic to arrive on 4 September

Munich motor show to host comeback of celebrated nameplate as sustainability-focused family EV
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 July 2023

Renault has announced it will unveil the production version of the Scénic Vision concept on 4 September at this year’s Munich motor show.

The Scénic Vision previews a spacious family SUV positioned above the existing Mégane E-Tech Electric crossover and measuring 4490mm long, 1900mm wide and 1590mm tall.

Its exterior design is “90% ready” for production, according to Renault design chief Gilles Vidal. The flush front grille, rear-hinged doors and B-pillars are the only stylistic features unlikely to make it to market.

A new preview image suggests the production-spec Scénic will have a more rakish silhouette than the concept, following the Renault Arkana and Rafale hybrids in gaining a coupé-style roofline. 

The Vision’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain is unlikely to make production, at least from launch, given the limited infrastructure for the fuel across Europe.

Renault Scenic 2024 camouflaged rear quarter tracking

The production Scénic will instead feature a more conventional battery-electric powertrain, which is expected to share key components with the Mégane E-Tech.

That model – also based on the CMF-EV platform – receives a 215bhp, 221lb ft single electric motor that drives the front wheels, plus a 60kWh (usable) battery that gives a 280-mile range.

What will carry over from the Scénic Vision, however, is the focus on sustainability. The concept was made from 70% recycled materials, of which 95% could be recycled again. Its floor and seats, for example, were made from 100%-recyclable and undyed plastics, while the headlining was made from particulates captured from polluted urban air.

“The car is nearly 100% recyclable, but we want to dig even further,” Vidal said about the concept. “Everyone can add sustainability, but we have added it visibly through the floor, seats and bodywork.”

Renault Scenic Vision concept side with doors open

The production car will not be as radical in this regard, but it will comprise 25-35% recycled materials, in a bid to reduce its environmental impact.

