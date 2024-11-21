DS will launch a new model naming strategy and completely rethink its approach to interior design with its new flagship EV, which is due to be revealed imminently.

The high-riding saloon, which is claimed to have one of the largest maximum ranges of any electric car on sale at 466 miles, will be called the DS No8 – rather than just the '8' as had been expected – as a nod to the company's French heritage and in a bid to give its cars a more distinct identity.

The name will be pronounced 'number eight' (or numéro huit in French), much like perfumes and lipsticks from storied French fashion firm Chanel.

The new No8 is an electric replacement for today's lower-slung DS 9 saloon, but drops the 9 badge because the number 8 looks like the symbol for infinity and "is associated with balance and serenity, which combine to form a harmonious whole", according to DS.

No doubt the move is also being made in response to the increasing number of similarly numerically designated models from other manufacturers. Currently – for example – DS, Polestar and MG each sell cars badged simply 3 and 4, so this will help the French brand to set its cars apart.

It will wear the No8 badge on its rear, next to a 'DS Automobiles' emblem, in a new 'separated branding' arrangement that, the firm says, will ensure "a clear division between the brand and the model".

Future models will follow the same strategy. The current DS 3 and DS 7 are unlikely to be rebadged, given that they are thought to be up for replacement within the next two years, but the 4 is likely to become the No4 as part of a mid-life facelift in 2025.

The No8's name has been revealed alongside the first image of its radical new cabin, which will depart completely from the brand's current interior designs.