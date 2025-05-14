BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: DS No4: new name, fresh face, option of electric power
UP NEXT
Polestar 5: 'extreme-fast charging' GT to star at Munich motor show

DS No4: new name, fresh face, option of electric power

Hatchback continues brand's new naming scheme and design refresh that began with last year's No8 flagship SUV

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 May 2025

The DS 4 has been given a heavy update, bringing in a fresh look, a new name and the option of an electric powertrain for the first time.

The C-segment hatchback has been the French brand’s best-seller in the UK since its 2021 launch, albeit with just 2300 sales. 

While it has done much better in Europe, amassing 10,405 sales in 2024, DS is struggling, with overall deliveries dipping 22.4% last year. 

Related articles

It was recently suggested that parent company Stellantis was ready to offload DS last year, but instead it has publicly backed the brand.

In a bid to rejuvenate itself, DS has brought to market a new flagship SUV in the No8 and given its best-seller a wide-reaching update.

This starts with a new name, No4, which follows last year’s new SUV and is part of an effort to move DS back into the premium sphere.

Yet, it will be the addition of an electric variant that should give the model added appeal – especially in the UK, where manufacturers are pressed to sell an increased number of EVs. 

Using the same powertrain as the similarly sized Peugeot e-408 and recently facelifted Citroën ë-C4, the No4 E-Tense is fitted with a 58.3kWh (net) battery that delivers up to 280 miles of range. 

Power is supplied by a single electric motor that sends 210hp and 253lb ft of torque to the front wheels.

A 0-62mph time has yet to be confirmed, but the e-408 can despatch it in 7.6sec.

Like its Peugeot sibling, the new DS can be rapid-charged at rates of up to 120kW, allowing for a 62-mile top-up in 11 minutes.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
mercedes e53 01
Mercedes-AMG E53
6
Mercedes-AMG E53
hyundai uk inster tracking front LEAD
Hyundai Inster
8
Hyundai Inster

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 RT 2022 hero track

DS 4

French brand comes into its own with a luxurious take on the premium hatchback

Read our review
Back to top

The No4 is again offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, this time with a larger and more efficient 14.6kWh battery. This provides as much as 50 miles of electric range, 30% more than the car it replaces.

The PHEV combines a 178bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a gearbox-integrated motor for 222bhp and 266lb ft.

The 143bhp mild-hybrid petrol engine is also still offered.

DS has transformed the design of the new No4, bringing it inline with the stylings of the new No8. This is focused on the nose, which now features a new wider and redesigned grille, as well as the same V-shaped light signature as the SUV.

The bonnet has also been extended by 12mm. At the rear, new LED lights feature.

In keeping with its push to remain a premium option, 19in alloys are fitted as standard, with 20s offered at a cost.

Inside, the cabin has been subtly revised, with the main change the fitment of a new 10.25in instrument cluster.

The No4 will go on sale later this summer. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it will likely raise on today’s £33,235 starting price.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used DS 4 cars for sale

 DS DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Elegance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,000
74,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Elegance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,200
70,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.2 PureTech Rivoli EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,440
15,010miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.6 PureTech Cross Rivoli EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,699
3,205miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 2.0 BlueHDi Prestige EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,193
45,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS Ds4 1.6 E-TENSE 12.4kWh Performance Line + EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,099
23,643miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Elegance EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,750
68,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,329
83,819miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 4 1.6 E-TENSE 12.4kWh Cross Rivoli EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,690
45,999miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 109 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
mercedes e53 01
Mercedes-AMG E53
6
Mercedes-AMG E53
hyundai uk inster tracking front LEAD
Hyundai Inster
8
Hyundai Inster

View all car reviews