The DS 4 has been given a heavy update, bringing in a fresh look, a new name and the option of an electric powertrain for the first time.

The C-segment hatchback has been the French brand’s best-seller in the UK since its 2021 launch, albeit with just 2300 sales.

While it has done much better in Europe, amassing 10,405 sales in 2024, DS is struggling, with overall deliveries dipping 22.4% last year.

It was recently suggested that parent company Stellantis was ready to offload DS last year, but instead it has publicly backed the brand.

In a bid to rejuvenate itself, DS has brought to market a new flagship SUV in the No8 and given its best-seller a wide-reaching update.

This starts with a new name, No4, which follows last year’s new SUV and is part of an effort to move DS back into the premium sphere.

Yet, it will be the addition of an electric variant that should give the model added appeal – especially in the UK, where manufacturers are pressed to sell an increased number of EVs.

Using the same powertrain as the similarly sized Peugeot e-408 and recently facelifted Citroën ë-C4, the No4 E-Tense is fitted with a 58.3kWh (net) battery that delivers up to 280 miles of range.

Power is supplied by a single electric motor that sends 210hp and 253lb ft of torque to the front wheels.

A 0-62mph time has yet to be confirmed, but the e-408 can despatch it in 7.6sec.

Like its Peugeot sibling, the new DS can be rapid-charged at rates of up to 120kW, allowing for a 62-mile top-up in 11 minutes.