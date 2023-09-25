BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jeep Wagoneer S to take on BMW iX with 600bhp
Jeep Wagoneer S to take on BMW iX with 600bhp

Range-topping premium SUV to launch next year in US; bound for Europe in 2025
Will Rimell
25 September 2023

Jeep will take on the BMW iX with the Wagoneer S, a 600bhp premium electric SUV that will lead the American brand’s electric future.

Built predominantly for US buyers, the 5m-long premium SUV, which could also be considered as an electrified rival to the Range Rover Sport, will arrive in 2025. 

It will launch first in its home country in 2024, before limited numbers are shipped to both left- and right-hand-drive European markets, including the UK.

Arriving with a range of around 373 miles, the Wagoneer S will top a new seven-car line-up for Jeep in the UK, which includes the already on-sale Jeep Avenger and 2025-bound Jeep Recon.

This includes a fourth EV that CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand – which is set to go EV-only in Europe by 2030. 

Jeep Wagoneer S rear driving concept

The Wagoneer S will be one of the first models to sit on parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Large architecture. This mirrors the much-anticipated Wrangler-esq Recon, which it will share the majority of its underpinnings with.

The range-topper will arrive with a raft of premium features, the brand promises. It will pack 600bhp and be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5sec. What kit it will use to do this has yet to be confirmed.

Jeep Wagoneer S

In the US, Jeep already sells the Wagoneer and current-range-topping Grand Wagoneer after reviving the storied nameplate – first used in 1962 – in 2020 as the base for a new family of premium SUVs.

Will86 25 September 2023
More than a hint of Range Rover in the styling. Surprised they've gone for a sleeker look with the Wagoneer name plate. Not sure it fits with the brand.

