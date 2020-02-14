Dacia electric city car confirmed for launch within two years

Renault has officially confirmed that a Dacia "urban city car" - tipped to be a version of the Chinese-market Renault City K-ZE - is in the European product plan for 2021-2022.
Quietly revealed during the company's financial results presentation, the model will be launched after the not-for-uk Twingo ZE and before Renault’s first CMF platform-based electric car.
It's not immediately clear whether the Dacia EV will be destined for right-hand-drive sale in the UK, however.
Autocar revealed last year that the budget City K-ZE is to be upgraded for the European market to kick-start the group’s future shared mobility initiative.
The K-ZE is a small A-segment crossover-style model, keenly priced from £6900 in China to attract younger buyers. The European version is likely to have safety equipment upgrades and possibly a small improvement to its official NEDC range of 155 miles.
If this does arrive at £10k
streaky
Rental costs more than petrol
That's precisely why I can't consider a second hand Zoe.
FM8
But if they are looking to
