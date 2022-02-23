BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia Duster gains stylish Extreme SE range-topper

Extreme SE will sit at the top of the Duster range and is priced from £17,495
23 February 2022

The Dacia Duster has gained a new specification level with bespoke styling, a new wheel design and an exclusive exterior paint colour. 

The Extreme SE will sit at the top of the Duster range and adds to the firm’s largest model urban grey exterior paint, 17in black alloy wheels and orange exterior trim on the door mirrors, grille and front-door panels. 

Inside, the Duster gains orange air vent surrounds, a charcoal grey centre console surround, satin chrome and piano black front-door panel inserts.

The Duster Extreme SE is based on the model’s range-topping Prestige trim level and offers keyless entry, a multi-view camera, heated seats, an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, sat-nav, blindspot warning and wireless smartphone mirroring as standard. 

Drivers can spec their Duster Extreme SE with a choice of 90bhp, 130bhp or 150bhp petrol engines, a 115bhp diesel or a 100bhp bi-fuel unit, which can run on both petrol and LPG. 

As with the standard Duster, four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox are available. 

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front
Prices start from £17,495 for the entry-level, two-wheel-drive petrol model, rising to £21,465 for the 115bhp, four-wheel-drive diesel. Orders for the Duster Extreme SE open in April, with deliveries starting in May. 

The Duster was restyled in the middle of last year to bring it into line with the heavily updated Dacia Sandero. As part of the update, the model gained a new chrome grille, which is finished in orange, blue and chrome on the Extreme SE. It also gained new Y-shaped headlights, aerodynamic wheels and new spoiler designs. 

Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
