BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Bigster: First pictures of rugged sub-£40k family SUV
UP NEXT
Hyundai Inster: affordable electric city car confirmed for Europe

Dacia Bigster: First pictures of rugged sub-£40k family SUV

Duster’s big brother is headed for showrooms next year with hybrid power and an enticing price tag
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
12 June 2024

Dacia is putting the finishing touches on its largest car to date, the Bigster SUV, ahead of its launch next year.

New images of a camouflaged Bigster testing on public roads suggest that the production car’s design remains largely faithful to the concept unveiled in 2021.

It retains its 4x4-inspired chunky proportions and slim LED headlights, bearing a strong resemblance to the smaller Dacia Duster SUV.

Related articles

Indeed, the Bigster is effectively a stretched Duster: it's based on the same Renault Group CMF-B (Common Module Family) platform but at 4.6m in length is 0.3m longer.

This makes the Bigster the Romanian brand’s largest car to date, taking on hot sellers such as the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4.

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot believes that the Bigster’s value-focused approach gives it a chance to capture the attention of car buyers who are steadily being priced out of the mid-sized segment. 

Speaking to Autocar last November, he said: “Less than 10 years ago, you bought something for €33,000 [£28,500], and then you go to the same dealership [for your new car] and they say the new car is €40-something thousand. Then lots of people will say: ‘Oh, no, I’m not doing that. It’s too expensive.’ This is where Dacia makes sense, because we’re coming with, in the case of a C-[segment] crossover, the Bigster, and it’s not going to start with a four.”

As such, the Bigster is expected to undercut its key rivals on price, likely starting just below the £30,000 mark. For reference, a new Kuga is £32,095, while the Skoda Kodiaq starts at £36,645. The new Duster is expected to be priced below £20,000.

Dacia Bigster camo rear quarter

Le Vot suggested that Dacia would keep prices low by building “the essential car”, omitting unnecessary technologies and equipment where possible.

“We design cars with zero superfluous content: no screen when we can put no screen, no electronics when we can put no electronics, no ADAS when we can put no ADAS,” he said.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX
xpeng g6 review 2024 01 front dynamic
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6
Rover Mini front three quarter
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
lexus ux300h review 2024 23 front tracking
Lexus UX
7
Lexus UX
polestar 3 review 2024 19 front cornering
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front

Dacia Duster

With a more sophisticated platform, design-savvy look and fresh tech, has this all-new version lost sight of the model’s value appeal?

Read our review
Back to top

He added that “we are taking the assets from the [Renault] Group”, implying that the Bigster’s powertrains will be plucked from existing cars. The entry-level Bigster is anticipated to use the 108bhp turbocharged four-cylinder from the Dacia Jogger MPV, and the 138bhp hybrid set-up deployed in the Jogger and Duster is also expected to be offered.

Although the Bigster will be a five-seater as standard, it is likely that a third row will also be offered as an optional extra, like the similarly-conceived Nissan X-Trail.

Dacia Bigster render by Autocar

The Bigster comes as Dacia reinvents its brand image, going from a maker of ‘cheap’ cars to a bona fide rival for the likes of Jeep – but without abandoning its value-focused principles.

Speaking to Autocar at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Renault Group design boss Laurens van den Acker explained that chief Luca de Meo wanted Dacia to have “an aspiration beyond affordability”. 

In turn, Dacia has sought to capture the more adventure-minded buyer, linking itself to the great outdoors with more overt styling and a range of camping products for its cars.

“In my view, there’s no serious competitor for Jeep in Europe,” said van den Acker. “Why couldn’t Dacia be that? There’s no [affordable] brand that’s linked to the outdoors, that gets you out of town which, especially since the Covid days, is becoming extremely relevant. 

“[Dacia] is a brand that’s very well positioned for people who love the outdoors. It gives you two reasons to buy the car, not just one.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Dacia Duster cars for sale

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,640
9,669miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.2 TCe Laureate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,999
32,166miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 DCi Ambiance 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£4,395
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.5 Blue DCi Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,800
27,241miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Prestige EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,600
11,643miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,990
16,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 DCi Ambiance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,495
55,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 DCi Nav+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,099
50,272miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,995
28,179miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1004 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX
xpeng g6 review 2024 01 front dynamic
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6
Rover Mini front three quarter
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
lexus ux300h review 2024 23 front tracking
Lexus UX
7
Lexus UX
polestar 3 review 2024 19 front cornering
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews