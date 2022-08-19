BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Czinger 21C V Max: super-fast hypercar gets long-tailed variant
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Bugatti to launch hybrid Chiron successor in 2027

Czinger 21C V Max: super-fast hypercar gets long-tailed variant

American start-up gunning for speed records with latest variant of ultra-fast V8 hypercar
News
2 mins read
19 August 2022

American hypercar start-up Czinger has launched a sleeker, low-drag version of its already uber-fast 1233bhp Czinger 21C.

Designed with a slippery body and “sculpted to produce the lowest coefficient of drag possible”, the 21C V Max is an “8.0sec quarter mile” car, said company owner Kevin Czinger, with stylings based on the iconic Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird aircraft.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week, it has been created for “ultimate speed”, he said, adding that the design “is form-follows-function” with the car looking like it does based on track data and a push for stability at high speed.

Related articles

The V Max differs from the standard 21C with an array of aerodynamic parts removed, such as a huge rear wing and large front splitter, in favour of an extended and aerodynamic-driven tail.

However, the new car houses the same engine as the standard 21C: an in-house-built twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre flat-crank V8 that revs to 11,000rpm, sending power to the rear wheels. It's supplemented by two electric motors for the front wheels, resulting in a total output of 1233bhp.

Speed figures have yet to be released for the V Max, but expect it to be faster than the standard 21C, which can do 0-62mph in 1.9sec and 186mph in 15sec. A 268mph top speed is claimed.

Also like its sibling, the V Max may be driven on the road and has an unusual 1+1 inline seating layout.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“We wanted one high-downforce and one low-drag body so we could go out and try and beat every one of these records across the full spectrum,” Czinger told Autocar, who also hinted at other 21C variants in the future.

The V Max will cost $2 million (£1.5m), the same as the regular 21C, and sit within the same 80-car production run.

Czinger added that most cars sold are totalling $5m, due to the number of options being added.

Also revealed at Monterey was the Czinger Hyper GT, which the firm claims is “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced".

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Rapid Spaceback 1.2 TSI SE Euro 5 5dr
2014
£4,995
97,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.5 GLX 5dr
2008
£2,395
67,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 16v Initia 3dr
2006
£1,690
67,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i Platinum Euro 4 5dr
2008
£1,799
88,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 5 SERIES 3.0 530d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£22,194
95,663miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mazda Mazda6 2.0 TD TS2 5dr
2009
£1,995
127,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Edge 5dr
2013
£4,495
82,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport GT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,194
103,401miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.1 E220d BlueTEC AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£13,194
98,078miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives