Czinger to follow up 21C hypercar "sooner than you expect"

New California brand Czinger hasn’t long pulled the covers off its first production model, the 21C hybrid hypercar, but a plan is already in place to quickly expand its portfolio.
Speaking to Autocar at the first public debut of the 21C in London (a starring debut at the ill-fated Geneva motor show was intended), chief commercial officer Jens Sverdrup confirmed that Czinger was “not a hypercar brand, but a car brand”.
“There are other models coming that are well in development, so they will come sooner than you expect… we are a performance brand. The business plan from day one is that [our cars] will be the market leaders. So whatever segment we enter we will lead in terms of technology, innovation, performance, light-weighting.
“All will have very power-dense drivetrains and extreme performance. But we’re not gonna do a Mustang - it will always be luxury, supercar focused”.
Sverdrup didn’t rule out an SUV, either, but said it’s not an immediate priority. “If we’re going to do an SUV it’s going to be really light and really fast. It wouldn’t be the first thing we brought to market though.
“We’re a very new brand - nobody can tell us not to build an SUV because we don’t have any baggage. But it’s a high volume segment - maybe we’re not ready for that”.
Peter Cavellini
Durability...
11,000rpm, what's the service interval on this kind of engine?
