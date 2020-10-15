Cupra Formentor prototype seen with five-cylinder engine

Cupra is testing a Formentor prototype at the Nürburgring with a five-cylinder engine, fuelling rumous that a near-400bhp range-topper is in the works.
The Spanish brand, formerly a sub-division of Seat, has only just launched the Formentor with a 306bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 242bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, it seems the line-up won't stop there.
Spy photographers caught an undisguised test mule sporting unusual stacked quad exhausts not seen on the production car. They also reported a distinctive five-cylinder engine note as it went past. Similar prototypes have been seen (and heard) in previous months.
Cupra has recently registered the Formentor name with the acronym VZ alongside. Rumours suggest it could be used as a range-topping performance model in the same way that the RS badge is used by Audi. Cupra has not officially commented on the new prototype or the name patent.
Indeed, the only five-cylinder engine in the Volkswagen Group stable is Audi's 2.5-litre unit, which finds service in the RS Q3, RS3 and TT RS. It makes 394bhp in those cars, and it's likely that output would be retained for a potential Cupra flagship.
The current fastest Formentor, the 2.0 TFSI, is capable of 0-62mph in 4.9sec and a top speed of 155mph. While the top speed of a five-cylinder flagship would likely be similarly limited, we would expect the 0-62mph time to fall to around the 4.0sec mark.
Peter Cavellini
Too fast?
I really think cars this size shouldn't go this fast, why were they in the first place?
jonboy4969
So does that mean we lose all
So does that mean we lose all the Ferrari's, Lambo's McLarens which are all smaller over all, i suppose you berated the now roughly 30 year old Jaguar XJ220, F40 and Diablo for topping out at arund the 200mph mark, cars today are far safer than cars, even 20 years ago, yet they could do those speeds then.All our cars bar one, which was capable of that speed when new, but we wouldnt take it there now, as he will be 20 years old next year, but still tops 100mph with ease, are capable of toppin gout at 155mph, yet we have only taken a couple of them to those speeds, in Germany when on a Euro Tours, one of which was the RR Velar, and that was as stable and safe as the Mustang we took the following year, so speed these days, is danagerous yes, but cars are more than capable of dealing with it.Or would you prefer to go back to wandering in front of your new Ford KA with a Red flag... :-)
xxxx
You mean non bmws should not go this fast
Yet of the 460hp B3 estate you said, nice car Id have one.
Shrub
Don't be misled by the pictures or the SUV tag
This car is the same height as a Vauxhall Astra estate and the best part of a foot shorter, it's just a hatchback, a bloated Leon, not some monster SUV. Not saying I don't like it, just a bit of perspective.
