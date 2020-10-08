Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review

6
Clever plug-in hybrid powertrain in a hot Leon hatch sounds more uniquely appealing than it turns out to be
Matt Prior
by Matt Prior
8 October 2020

What is it?

The Cupra Formentor really hits a mark but this Cupra Leon, wearing bronze badges and no Seat branding, is a different matter. I’m not sure yet whether that’s down to this car’s powertrain, or whether the wider Cupra Leon line up will share this car’s characteristics.

This test car is a performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, with 242bhp and 295lb ft, featuring a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mated to an electric motor. With a 12.8kWh battery it has a pure electric range of 31 miles, and you can set the minimum level it’ll discharge to, in case you want to save some juice for a zero-emissions zone. The drive units both sit under the bonnet and it’s front-wheel drive.

Also front-drive, incidentally, will be 242bhp and 296bhp 2.0-litre turbo pure petrol units. And then the 2.0-litre 306bhp engine and four-wheel drive system as tested in the Formentor will also be available in the Cupra Leon, but in estate version only rather than in this hatchback.

What's it like?

The Cupra Leon sits 25mm lower at the front and 20mm lower at the rear than the regular Seat Leon, for a lower centre of gravity. There are struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, and big 370mm brake discs behind 19in rims and 235/35 R19 Goodyear Eagle F1s. All quite sporty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

But I can’t remember the last time I drove a car and struggled to work it out as much as this one. Let’s start with the good bits.

The Leon steers rather nicely, with smoothness and linearity, good accuracy and the kind of natural response that’s easy to warm to. There is a bit of torque steer, but it’s slight and that’s not surprising given the instant energy of the motor, whose soundtrack – given the engine is sometimes off – is augmented with a gruff electro backbeat played over whatever the actual drivetrain is making, depending on the drive mode. Sometimes that’s not unappealing.

From that point onwards it’s all a bit more baffling. The ride is sometimes compliant, rounding off the worse edges with only the occasional thump, but it also feels heavy and wooden, with a curious diagonal pitch on motorway curves. It’s not engaging like you might imagine a hot hatch should be, and it seems to feel every ounce and more of its 1596kg kerb weight.

Should I buy one?

I’m not entirely sure what it’s trying to be. If it’s a hot hatchback then it’s not engaging or agile enough, and if it’s just a quick PHEV then it’s closer to the mark but still dynamically unsettled to the point that it’s not relaxed. Perhaps an internally combusted car will be better and, if so, that’s a shame: it’s time we had an affordable PHEV that was fun to drive.

With its own model, Cupra is now arrived as a brand. But I’m still not sure what it is.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

Bimfan

8 October 2020

This Cupra brand thing isn't really working is it? A range of tarted up Seats with no particular focus or individual style.

Just buy the normal Seat version and save thousands.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
View all latest drives