Volvo has shown a first glimpse of the new EX60, the electric equivalent of the XC60 family SUV, which has long been its best-seller.

Previewed as an almost fully covered clay model during the launch of the new Volvo ES90 saloon, the EX60 is set to arrive next year as a crucial model in the Swedish firm’s electric push.

The first EX60 test vehicles will be built and driven this year, the company confirmed during a financial results presentation in February.

The electric SUV will be the first Volvo to use the advanced, highly scalable SPA3 platform, which is effectively a successor to the platform that underpins the EX90 large SUV and ES90. This new architecture will allow Volvo to add both smaller and larger cars to its line-up.

As with those models, the EX60 will be designed around an advanced software stack, giving it the capability to accept over-the-air updates and extra features.

Bosses have previously described the model as a "huge boost" in Volvo's electrification journey, given that it will serve as the electric sibling model to the firm's best-seller.

Tech chief Anders Bell called the SPA3 platform "100% electric and 100% Volvo Cars", rather than a shared Geely group platform, such as the SEA platform used for the EX30 crossover.

"Because it's 100% electric, we've been able to remove all the old constraints of the combustion engine," said Bell. "We very much took a first-principles approach to it. You will see the highest level of supremely well-integrated technology coming together in these products."

The EX60 is likely to broadly match the dimensions of the XC60 (pictured below) and will doubtless take styling cues from the EX30 and EX90.