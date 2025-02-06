BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Crucial Volvo EX60 shown for the first time ahead of 2026 launch
UP NEXT
New Volvo ES90 revealed as BMW i5 rival with 434 miles of range

Crucial Volvo EX60 shown for the first time ahead of 2026 launch

Electric equivalent of best-selling XC60 SUV will provide 'huge boost' to Swedish firm's EV ambitions

News
James AttwoodWill Rimell Autocar
3 mins read
6 March 2025

Volvo has shown a first glimpse of the new EX60, the electric equivalent of the XC60 family SUV, which has long been its best-seller.

Previewed as an almost fully covered clay model during the launch of the new Volvo ES90 saloon, the EX60 is set to arrive next year as a crucial model in the Swedish firm’s electric push.

The first EX60 test vehicles will be built and driven this year, the company confirmed during a financial results presentation in February.

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

The electric SUV will be the first Volvo to use the advanced, highly scalable SPA3 platform, which is effectively a successor to the platform that underpins the EX90 large SUV and ES90. This new architecture will allow Volvo to add both smaller and larger cars to its line-up.

As with those models, the EX60 will be designed around an advanced software stack, giving it the capability to accept over-the-air updates and extra features.

Bosses have previously described the model as a "huge boost" in Volvo's electrification journey, given that it will serve as the electric sibling model to the firm's best-seller.

Tech chief Anders Bell called the SPA3 platform "100% electric and 100% Volvo Cars", rather than a shared Geely group platform, such as the SEA platform used for the EX30 crossover.

"Because it's 100% electric, we've been able to remove all the old constraints of the combustion engine," said Bell. "We very much took a first-principles approach to it. You will see the highest level of supremely well-integrated technology coming together in these products."

The EX60 is likely to broadly match the dimensions of the XC60 (pictured below) and will doubtless take styling cues from the EX30 and EX90.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Xpengg6
Xpeng G6
7
Xpeng G6
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX

View all car reviews

Back to top

Bell said the SPA3 is “a big step from a mechanical perspective, but from a software electronics perspective, it's a straight evolution”.

He added: “All the work we're putting into the EX90 will go directly into the SPA3 cars as well. It's basically the same software stack.

"SPA3 is designed from the beginning to be much more scalable, in size and price point and across regions, but also scalable in volume.”

"It's designed for scale in every dimension: when it comes to size, my job is to make sure that the company has optionality. We are designing [the SPA3] to be scalable from B to F [segments], to make sure that we have flexibility and that we can launch the products that markets decide they want when they want it.”

Since all future new Volvo models will share the same basic tech stack, Bell added that it will allow for more focused and rapid development. “Because it’s all one technology stack, there's no repeat of work,” he said. “It's the same software stack, same basic electrical architecture. Yes, it's scalable in size, price and capabilities, but it's not spreading our products in different ecosystems. 

“Everything we do gets married to the Volvo connected car cloud. If you look at successful tech companies, they're all single tech stack companies where all their products are interlinked. Apple is a good example: hardware, software, telephones, laptops, they’re basically all interconnected with the same software. That’s one example of where we need to be converging as a technology company going forward.

"Our focal point is safety, sustainability and creating this fantastic customer experience, all wrapped in this Scandinavian design, on one tech stack."

As previously revealed by Autocar, the EX60 will also be the first Volvo designed to benefit from megacasting – a technology set to be introduced with the SPA3 that allows for entire sections of a car to be created as a single part rather than multiple elements.

That, along with other changes and the more modular nature of the SPA3, will lower production costs.

When it arrives, Volvo's EV line-up will consist of the EX30, EC40, EX40, ES90 and EX90 in Europe, with the addition of the EM90 MPV in China.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 March 2025

By the way, my previous post on this article doesn't ne belong in this one, anyway saying that this car will provide a huge boost makes Volvo sound like they looked into a Crystal Ball, how do they know this car is going to be that good?

eelectric 6 February 2025

Volvo must stop futzing around with half baked models like they've done with the EX90. The EX90 is not up to snuff for its price. The software is borderline disastrous, the real world range is mediocre at best, and the charging times are not competitive with upcoming new 800V models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or VWAG's recently launched SSP platform models. There's also some issues with how the accelerator and regenerative braking are calibrated. It's bizarre because Geely has the resources to do this right, but Polestar and Volvo are seemingly given the scraps off the table instead of the main course. They don't have a single 800V model, meanwhile sister brands Zeekr and Lotus do. Volvo and Polestar also don't get the super fast charging speeds, Tesla-baiting performance, or top notch driver assistance technology. It's quite an odd decision by Geely to push better products from their less recognizable brands than the flagship Volvo brand. I hope Volvo will knock it out of the park with the new EX60. It must be much better to drive than their current XC60 and show the rest of the automotive industry Volvo truly can once and for all compete toe to toe with German luxury brands. I would love to see them offer a 10-90% charge in under 20 mins, and real world range in excess of 350 miles highway. 

xxxx 6 February 2025

If it's 95% as good and maxs out at 10% more than a Model Y then Tesla are in serious trouble come 2026.

Latest Reviews

Xpengg6
Xpeng G6
7
Xpeng G6
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX

View all car reviews