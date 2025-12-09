BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford to use Renault platform for two affordable EVs in Europe

Citroën mulls sub-£15k EV to replace C1 city car

New 'E-car' rules would pave the way for Citroën's return to the A-segment – but it's not a 2CV

Felix Page
News
6 mins read
9 December 2025

Citroën could replace the C1 with a new sub-£15k urban EV if EU law makers sign off the new ‘E-car’ category for small cars – and it would have the spirit, but not the look, of the 2CV.

The E-car category is a proposed framework to ease the financial pressures on making small, affordable cars by loosening some of the restrictions they must adhere to. The new category is under consideration by the EU Commission in response to complaints from car makers about the unviability of building true entry-level models.

The move is viewed as a crucial step towards a renaissance for cheap, small cars in Europe – a class that has shrunk dramatically in recent years as car makers exited this most unprofitable of segments.

Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon is the latest European car company boss to welcome the potential new rules and says their introduction would be likely to pave the way for a return to the A-segment for the French brand.

However, Chardon downplayed the notion that this new-era people's car would be conceived explicitly as a reborn 2CV, as had been earlier suggested.

Speaking to Autocar at the unveiling of Citroën’s radical new ELO concept – a vision of a 4.1m-long, six-seat family MPV – Chardon said producing this sort of affordable model remains a possibility for the company and it could be signed off pending the specifics of the new category.

Citroen ELO

Read our review

Car review
Citroën C1

Used Citroen C1 2005-2014 review

The Citroën C1 is the cheapest of the C1-107-Aygo triplets. The city car is cute, but noisy and basic

Read our review
Asked whether the ELO concept envisions a potential E-car model, Chardon said: “E-car is opening a different door. For this car, you may not need to have an E-car answer.

“For us, E-car is more important to define a car that would come below the C3, a car that is more accessible, because this car [the ELO concept] is quite compact, but you can see that with what you have internally - with the modularity, the flexibility - it will never be an entry version of the future line-up.

“We are legitimate as the Citroën brand to enter this segment, providing that the European Union is giving some space in terms of future regulations - we don't know yet. Why are we legitimate? Because this is part of our DNA, and you don't have to go back so far in history.”

Chardon referenced the historical success of previous ‘A-segment’ Citroën models, a lineage that dates right back to the 2CV and includes highly popular superminis like the Saxo and more recently the C1.

The C1 was taken off sale in 2020, at the same time as the closely related Peugeot 108, amid a mass exodus of mainstream car makers from the A-segment, with increasing legislation and production costs conspiring to strangle already razor-thin margins.

2016 Citroen C1

Since then, the C3 has been Citroën’s smallest full-sized car, but at 4015mm long and 1577mm tall it is substantially larger than the C1 - and Chardon says the E-car rules could provide the framework to fill that gap in Citroën’s line-up again.

He said: “The C1 was quite a successful car. It was 3.4 metres, so quite compact, but up to five seats. Of course, it was not the car that you would use to commute from London to Nice, but it was a car that you could take outside of the city.

“You had five doors, you had an engine where you could go on highways (not as the primary use but giving the flexibility) and we believe that this is important that we find again this logic at a price point that is – at least in Europe – below €15,000.”

He said the E-car rules are “not the only way” such a model could be brought to fruition” but added: “It's the most likely way to find an equation that makes this project affordable for customers and also economically viable for us.”

Chardon's comments come shortly after his counterpart at sibling brand Peugeot, Alain Favey, told Autocar that his firm was also mulling the prospect of a new entry-level EV supermini in the vein of the 108.

Just as the C1 and 108 were twinned in their first two generations, so too would their successors be likely to be heavily related, but neither Favey nor Chardon gave any hint as to how advanced the projects are.

Peugeot 108

Other brands including Dacia and BYD have also indicated they could launch new entry models in Europe in a more hospitable regulatory environment.

Crucially, any new classification for small cars in Europe would need to ease the sort of safety and technical regulation that has priced such models almost out of existence, because manufacturers need to be able to sell them at a profit – which means they must cost less to build, said Chardon.

“And for this you need to change a couple of parameters, especially if you want this car to be fully electrified," he said. "Having a car at €15,000 electrified without any subsidies is not a walk in the park. And if every time the European Union is asking us for more regulations, this is not supporting us in moving in this direction.”

Chardon’s comments clarify Citroën’s position on a spiritual successor to its best-known car, the 2CV, which he said would inspire the conception of any future entry model, but not necessarily the look – contrary to recent suggestions that the iconic 1950s ‘people’s car’ could be revived in the same manner as the Fiat 500 and Renault 5.

Asked if the E-car project and mooted ‘reborn’ 2CV were one and the same, Chardon said: “I wouldn't call it the 2CV project, but I would call it more ‘the E-car’. The 2CV is, for me, an inspiring model. What is interesting is to understand why the 2CV, which was stopped many, many years ago, is still an iconic car and what you can learn from it.

Citroen 2CV

“Originally, it was from the time where Citroën was owned by Michelin. It was a very interesting brief. Michelin had said: ‘We need to sell more tyres, so we need to put more cars on the street.’ This was the brief before World War Two, and then after World War Two, it became: ‘We need to offer a car that offers individual mobility to the masses in a period where price was absolutely important.'”

Chardon noted parallels between consumer demands of the mid-20th century – which ultimately birthed a whole generation of people’s cars including the VW Beetle, Mini, Fiat 500, Morris Minor and Citroën’s own 2CV – and today’s market environment.

While the well-known remit of the 2CV – to be able to transport four farmers, a sack of potatoes and a basket of eggs across a field, at a price affordable on minimum wage – may no longer be a core requirement for a cheap car, the need for more affordable mobility is clear, he suggested, and the principles of the 2CV remain highly relevant.

He said: “I'm sure that if you translate this brief into a future E-car, it might not be the same as the 2CV, but you have to translate it into 2025, 2026 or the coming years, and this is why the 2CV is a good inspiration.

“But I would say not the shape or the design. Retro design is a solution. You have also plenty of examples of retro design that were successful, but also retro designs that were not successful, so you need a purpose to make a future icon.

“So that's why I wouldn't call it the 2CV project, but the E-car can be inspired by what the 2CV brought in the past, definitely.”

