Citroën could replace the C1 with a new sub-£15k urban EV if EU law makers sign off the new ‘E-car’ category for small cars – and it would have the spirit, but not the look, of the 2CV.

The E-car category is a proposed framework to ease the financial pressures on making small, affordable cars by loosening some of the restrictions they must adhere to. The new category is under consideration by the EU Commission in response to complaints from car makers about the unviability of building true entry-level models.

The move is viewed as a crucial step towards a renaissance for cheap, small cars in Europe – a class that has shrunk dramatically in recent years as car makers exited this most unprofitable of segments.

Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon is the latest European car company boss to welcome the potential new rules and says their introduction would be likely to pave the way for a return to the A-segment for the French brand.

However, Chardon downplayed the notion that this new-era people's car would be conceived explicitly as a reborn 2CV, as had been earlier suggested.

Speaking to Autocar at the unveiling of Citroën’s radical new ELO concept – a vision of a 4.1m-long, six-seat family MPV – Chardon said producing this sort of affordable model remains a possibility for the company and it could be signed off pending the specifics of the new category.