Reborn Citroën 2CV part of plan for 'daring and shocking' models

Brand chief Thierry Koskas confirms the brand will "leverage" the fame of the 2CV

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
19 March 2025

Citroën will leverage the history and heritage of the brand – and the 2CV in particular – with future models, boss Thierry Koskas has confirmed.

Autocar revealed earlier this year that design work on a model inspired by the original 2CV had begun.

Asked if Citroën made enough of its history, Koskas said the brand has "one of the richest histories in the world" and in France the original Citroën DS and Citroën 2CV are always named as one and two when people are asked for their favourite cars from history.

"The brand has an incredible history and I think it still appeals to a lot of people," said Koskas. "When you travel everywhere in the world, people know the 2CV.

"We want to use this heritage. We will do it in a way that we will see [in the future]. But yes, we want to leverage that."

Koskas said the future Citroën range will be built around four pillars: the C3, C3 Aircross, C4 and C5 Aircross. But the firm will launch additional models as part of a plan to be "daring and shocking".

"There are different ways to express that, through our products and how we communicate," he said. "We have started to be daring again in how we communicate.

"But in the future, we need some iconic models that will surprise, either through their design, their features, or whatever.

"This is very much what Citroën knows how to do, and I think that we really need to do that again as it will have a halo effect on the other models. We need the four pillars for the volume and growth of the brand, but we also need some icons."

Koskas confirmed that the brand will continue to make physical concept cars to showcase proposed new models and ideas, and later this year there will be a "new concept that will give direction on how we understand the notion of comfort and space management".

While this is understood to not directly preview a new model, including a reborn 2CV, Koskas said Citroën "needs to move to series cars" for creating new concepts and ideas as "we do not want to have icons only in concepts that nobody will buy. We want to have real icons that customers will buy".

After the imminent introduction of the new C3 and C3 Aircross models and a facelift for the C4, the C5 Aircross will be launched later this year as the last of Citroën's four pillar models.

Koskas said this will be the ceiling for the brand in terms of the size of cars it offers. There is also still no plan for Citroën to re-enter the city car segment with a C1 or C2 model due to "very challenging" issues about making such cars affordable. But Koskas believes Citroën "already addresses the smaller car segment" with the affordability of its new C3.

"We have no intention to go any smaller," he said. "I'm quite happy to be focused on the B- and C-segment. This is my playground. "

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
catnip 19 March 2025

Well I'm impressed with how they've leveraged the rich history and heritage of the DS model name so far, so this bodes well for the 2CV .....

Peter Cavellini 19 March 2025

Can't see this 2CV bouncing across ploughed Fields with a Boot full of Eggs and a Piglet for market, and when you hear words like Leverage and History in the same paragraph you kind of think it's not, it's about the balance sheet and how hope this revival will improve it.

Andrew1 19 March 2025

Right, because that's why JLR renewed the Defender, to go across the ploughed fields at 15k a piece.

