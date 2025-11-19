BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD Racco kei car could come to Europe if small car regs allow
UP NEXT
The new electric cars coming in 2025

BYD Racco kei car could come to Europe if small car regs allow

Mooted class of small, affordable cars could justify the case for importing the tiny hatchback

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
19 November 2025

BYD could bring its new Racco kei car to Europe if the EU's mooted E-car category for small cars increases the viability of such models.

BYD revealed the Racco at the Tokyo motor show last month as a statement of intent to establish a foothold in a market served almost exclusively by domestic manufacturers such as Honda, Suzuki, Toyota, Subaru and Mitsubishi.

Designed and engineered to meet the kei class regulations of Japan, where it's initially set to be sold exclusively, the Racco measures 3.4m long, 1.475m wide and 1.8m tall and has similarly boxy, straight-edged proportions to its Japanese rivals.

It has a 20kWh battery, said to be good for 112 miles of range and charging at up to 100kW, which powers a single motor of undisclosed strength on the front axle.

The Racco is a landmark external entry into a segment that represents almost a third of car sales in Japan, which has historically favoured homegrown marques. BYD has sold fewer than 7000 cars there since launching in 2022, compared with 11,000 in September 2025 alone in the UK.

There is much scrutiny over whether cracking the fiercely competitive kei car market could be key to BYD's future success in Japan - but now company vice-president Stella Li has suggested to Autocar the Racco could ultimately play an important role globally as a new entry model.

"In Japan, we are already launching a kei car; we will be very interested to follow the EU regulation," she said. "If there's some space, we can bring that car here."

BYD Racco rear

The EU regulation Li referred to is the E-car category that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recently said she was working to establish in collaboration with domestic manufacturers, as part of a drive to usher in a new generation of "small, affordable cars".

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

11.11.25 MGS6EV 4252
MG S6 EV review
MG S6 EV review
Vauxhall Mokka GSE review 2025 01
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
MG IM5 review 2025 024
MG IM5 review
MG IM5 review
Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews

Back to top

The move comes in response to various manufacturers' assertions that the constant onslaught of new regulations and mandatory technologies have made small cars too expensive to produce for the EU and thus priced a large proportion of the European public out of the new car market.

Precise details of the E-car class (the 'E' stands for 'European', 'environmental' and 'economical') remain to be outlined, but the framework is widely viewed as a crucial step in reintroducing small, cheap cars to the region - and has been compared to Japan's longstanding kei car class.

Dacia recently revealed the kei-esque Hipster concept as a vision of the sort of car that could be produced if small car regulations are relaxed, suggesting it could ultimately go on sale for less than £15,000.

And Honda will launch the Super-N, an adapted version of its N:One electric kei car, in the UK next year, although it has yet to confirm plans for a wider European launch.

If BYD eventually deems Europe a hospitable environment for the Racco, it could slot in as a new entry-level EV underneath the Dolphin Surf, giving the firm a rival to the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03.

However, Li added that a European launch of the Racco was "not a topic" of immediate focus for BYD, which is investing heavily in expanding its range of hybrids in all segments in the face of faltering demand for EVs in Europe.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BYD cars for sale

 BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 26.6kWh Comfort CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£30,380
3,812miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Design CVT Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£29,495
6,588miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£29,290
5,440miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2025
£24,998
3,621miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Sealion 7 82.5kWh Design Auto AWD 5dr
2025
£40,998
4,157miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Boost CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,999
9,647miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£21,208
10,262miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Comfort Auto 5dr
2025
£23,498
7,281miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£20,395
8,407miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 742 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

11.11.25 MGS6EV 4252
MG S6 EV review
MG S6 EV review
Vauxhall Mokka GSE review 2025 01
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
MG IM5 review 2025 024
MG IM5 review
MG IM5 review
Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews