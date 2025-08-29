Chinese start-up Dreame Auto is considering establishing a manufacturing facility near Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, Autocar has learned.

The move, if confirmed, would make Dreame Auto the first Chinese car brand to establish production activities in Germany.

The news follows the announcement at the end of August that the newly established division of Dreame Technology is planning to enter the automotive ranks with financing to be handled by French banking giant BNP Paribas.

Dreame Auto is the automotive division of Dreame Technology, a major global player in electric home appliances, primarily known for its vacuum cleaners.

The parent company boasts a significant existing global presence, selling products at more than 6000 retail sites in more than 100 countries.

Dreame Auto has already assembled a team of nearly 1000 employees. The workforce is claimed to combine R&D personnel from Dreame's consumer electronics business with those from the automotive manufacturing sector.

In a statement of intent, Dreame has announced that its first car will be an "ultra-luxury pure-electric product" positioned to compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron as the world’s fastest road car, with a debut scheduled for 2027.

The move makes Dreame, founded in 2017, the latest in a growing list of Chinese tech companies to enter the EV ranks, following Xiaomi, Skyworth, Huawei, Roborock and Baidu.

But Dreame’s target of redefining the limits of road car performance – in direct competition to long established brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren and others – marks a particularly audacious start.

The new Chinese hypercar will reportedly draw on Dreame’s proprietary high-speed electric motor technology, developed in-house for its consumer devices.

The firm has expertise in manufacturing compact motors design to operate at more than 200,000rpm - experience that its founder and CEO, Yu Hao, said will translate directly into the high-power demands of motor performance at the hypercar level.

“Our dream is to create the fastest car in the world,” read an internal letter issued to employees on Thursday. “Great dreams are born from fearlessness.”

Dreame’s technological credentials extend beyond motors. The firm has commercialised vision recognition systems, AI-based path planning and spatial modelling - all developed for its robot vacuums.