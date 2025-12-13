BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chinese brand Aion reveals UK launch plans
UP NEXT
Wild V8 Genesis supercar set for cabrio and hardcore 'GT3'

Chinese brand Aion reveals UK launch plans

GAC subsidiary will arrive in the UK next year with rivals for the Volkswagen ID 4 and Mini Cooper EVs

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
13 December 2025

Aion will prioritise sustainable growth rather than chasing market share when it comes to the UK next year with a range of electric and plug-in hybrid models, bosses have said.

The Chinese brand will give GAC – China’s fifth-largest car manufacturer – an official presence in the UK for the first time.

It will arrive in the spring with a Volkswagen ID 4-rivalling SUV called the V, followed by the smaller UT hatchback, a Mini Cooper rival. A pair of larger PHEVs will follow later in the year.

Cars will be imported and sold by Aion Auto UK, a joint venture between GAC and independent importer Jameel Motors. It will be headed by industry veteran Jon Wakefield, a former head of Volvo UK.

While pricing and specifications of UK models are yet to be confirmed, Wakefield said they will be pitched towards premium customers.

“The quality of the product is regarded in a very high way by potential customers, as we’ve seen from a number of clinics,” he said.

“The goal is to build a sustainable business, with a brand consumers can trust in the long term and dealers want to be a part of.”

Launched in 2024, the V features a 224bhp motor and a 90kWh battery, giving it a range of around 320 miles, while the UT offers 134bhp, with a 60kWh battery giving it a range of around 265 miles.

Wakefield said the Aion brand will be “electrified” in the UK, offering EVs, PHEVs and potentially also range-extender (REx) EVs.

“Aion has range-extenders in China and, having driven some there, I can vouch for the relevance of the product,” said Wakefield.

Aion UK will sell cars through traditional dealers and is currently finalising partnerships in readiness for launch. It has vowed to take a “fresh approach” to working with dealers, focusing on customer service.

It has also developed a modular showroom display to allow Aion spaces to be quickly set up in existing showrooms.

Wakefield said that “we’ve been given a very clear invitation from the chairman of GAC to be involved in R&D and design” of future Aion models “to really define what we bring to the UK”.

“There’s huge trust on both sides in terms of developing a successful business driven by delivering the right products to consumers,” he continued.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD SEAL 6 Touring
BYD Seal 6
6
BYD Seal 6
Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Toyota Aygo X
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X

View all car reviews

Back to top

“The product cycles in China are fast, so we’re almost able to choose which models we want early on and which derivatives or powertrains.”

GAC was founded in Guangzhou in 1997 and now sells more than two million cars annually. It has a number of joint ventures with other car makers, including Honda and Toyota.

It launched the Aion brand in 2017 to offer upmarket electrified models. Its other brands include sports car brand Hyptec (previously Hyper), which is developing the 1207bhp SSR.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Renault KADJAR 1.5 DCi Dynamique S Nav EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,295
76,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda Mazda2 1.3 Venture Euro 5 5dr
2013
£3,095
92,380miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 D200 MHEV Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£44,990
9,302miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Arkana 1.6 E-TECH R.s. Line Auto 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,495
47,186miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.6 CLA180 AMG Line Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£12,495
75,957miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 EVO Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,848
16,313miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Titanium X Euro 4 5dr
2010
£2,089
163,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 600 1.2 MHEV La Prima E-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£22,998
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£20,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 13 December 2025

And that's how many Chinese brands selling or coming to a forecourt soon near you?, seems they turn up like weeds, home brands need to get moving or else.

Latest Reviews

BYD SEAL 6 Touring
BYD Seal 6
6
BYD Seal 6
Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Toyota Aygo X
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X

View all car reviews