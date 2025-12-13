Aion will prioritise sustainable growth rather than chasing market share when it comes to the UK next year with a range of electric and plug-in hybrid models, bosses have said.

The Chinese brand will give GAC – China’s fifth-largest car manufacturer – an official presence in the UK for the first time.

It will arrive in the spring with a Volkswagen ID 4-rivalling SUV called the V, followed by the smaller UT hatchback, a Mini Cooper rival. A pair of larger PHEVs will follow later in the year.

Cars will be imported and sold by Aion Auto UK, a joint venture between GAC and independent importer Jameel Motors. It will be headed by industry veteran Jon Wakefield, a former head of Volvo UK.

While pricing and specifications of UK models are yet to be confirmed, Wakefield said they will be pitched towards premium customers.

“The quality of the product is regarded in a very high way by potential customers, as we’ve seen from a number of clinics,” he said.

“The goal is to build a sustainable business, with a brand consumers can trust in the long term and dealers want to be a part of.”

Launched in 2024, the V features a 224bhp motor and a 90kWh battery, giving it a range of around 320 miles, while the UT offers 134bhp, with a 60kWh battery giving it a range of around 265 miles.

Wakefield said the Aion brand will be “electrified” in the UK, offering EVs, PHEVs and potentially also range-extender (REx) EVs.

“Aion has range-extenders in China and, having driven some there, I can vouch for the relevance of the product,” said Wakefield.

Aion UK will sell cars through traditional dealers and is currently finalising partnerships in readiness for launch. It has vowed to take a “fresh approach” to working with dealers, focusing on customer service.

It has also developed a modular showroom display to allow Aion spaces to be quickly set up in existing showrooms.

Wakefield said that “we’ve been given a very clear invitation from the chairman of GAC to be involved in R&D and design” of future Aion models “to really define what we bring to the UK”.

“There’s huge trust on both sides in terms of developing a successful business driven by delivering the right products to consumers,” he continued.