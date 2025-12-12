Jameel Motors, the UK distributor of Farizon electric vans, is already thinking of an expansion with a possible new car franchise.

The Saudi Arabian firm is currently a major distributor for Toyota, Lexus and BYD in more than 10 countries, from Japan to the UAE, as well as Geely-owned Farizon in the UK.

According to CEO Jasmmine Wong, the introduction of Farizon into the UK will act as a stepping stone for future car brands as Jameel looks to broaden its automotive portfolio.

“The passenger car market is far bigger [than the commercial vehicle market], so we believe that this is the right moment to come in and establish ourselves,” she said.

“Of all the markets that have gone through so far, the UK is the toughest, but UK buyers’ focus is on technology and price, rather than brands.

"There's not much competition [for the Farizon SV], which gives us time. All you need to do is make sure that you get the fundamentals right.

"Our key strength is that we're very good in aftersales and customer satisfaction. One of our philosophies is that we make sure that everybody who buys a car from us they will never be disappointed.

"We want to take this as our first two years of learning, to get ready, and then eventually it scales up. If you come in fast and furious, you can get burned, big time.”

Wong said that launching the SV has enabled Jameel to understand the UK market, establishing itself with the partners, staff and customers, but she wouldn't be drawn on which brand would be targeted for expansion.

Jameel has existing relationships with several Chinese manufacturers, including MG, Omoda/Jaecoo and Geely, all of which have already entered the UK market. Other distribution agreements are in place with GAC and Changan, which are in the process of launching here.

“We have another joint venture coming up, which will be announced with another brand, which is a passenger vehicle [venture], so we see that as an opportunity [for the UK]," said Wong.

“It allows you to learn and invest, as it goes, because if I were to launch a car, I would be facing major problems from multiple competitors and would need, in a quick period of time, to find 30 to 50 dealerships across the country.

“For commercial vehicles it's a bit different. You need to make sure that you get the customer and solve their problems. It’s a question of credibility, meaning to say that if you fail them once, your reputation will be tarnished.