Chinese manufacturer Changan, which recently entered the UK market, is considering a “dream machine” to help build its brand in Europe.

The state-backed firm traces its roots back to arms manufacturing in the 1860s. It began building Jeeps under licence in the 1950s before developing its own models in the 1980s, and it has had an R&D centre in the UK since 2010.

It's currently in the process of launching in the UK retail market with the Deepal S07 electric crossover, soon to be followed by the smaller Deepal S05.

Speaking to Autocar, Changan design boss Klaus Zyciora – who at Volkswagen oversaw the creation of the ID 3, ID 4, ID 5 and ID Buzz – said: “Cars are freedom machines and dream machines, and how great is that? Let’s celebrate that.”

Asked whether Changan wanted to build a “dream machine” of its own, he replied: “Yes. Wait and see.”

Zyciora wouldn't be drawn on specifics, but it's possible that the new car could draw on the VIIA concept of 2023. A rakish three-seat GT, this is the most overtly sporting model yet shown by Changan, and a two-to-three-year development cycle would roughly align with the pace of development in the Chinese industry.

Zyciora also provided several hints about the direction that Changan could follow. Discussing the company’s three sub-brands (Avatr, Deepal and Nevo), he highlighted Deepal as “attracting younger customers” with a “performance approach”. These attributes would naturally lend themselves to a brand-builder such as a sports car.

Thus far, Deepal has launched five models globally: the S05, S07 and S09, which fall in line with European crossover conventions, the L07 saloon and the G318, a more traditional 4x4 (pictured below).