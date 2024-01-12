BACK TO ALL NEWS
China's Changan to launch Deepal off-roader in the UK

Right-hand-drive 4x4s to be produced in Thailand for export, starting in 2025; range-extender powertrain expected
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
12 January 2024

Chinese manufacturer Changan will launch its Deepal brand in the UK with a new 4x4, company officials have confirmed.

The new Deepal G318 is the latest in a number of dedicated off-roaders from Chinese firms including BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motor.

Deepal has yet to provide any official technical information on the G318, although Changan officials confirmed that it stretches to almost five metres in length.

They also hinted that it's based on a new ladder-frame chassis, aimed at providing it with greater wheel articulation and off-road ability than existing Deepal models, which are based on Changan’s EPA1 platform.

In line with the Chinese off-roader competition, it's expected to be initially sold with a petrol-electric range-extender powertrain, similar to that available on the Deepal L07 saloon and S07 crossover on sale in China.

This consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors – one powering the front wheels and the other providing drive to the rear wheels.

The petrol engine acts purely as a generator to produce electric energy that's then stored in a battery, without any direct drive to the wheels.

Deepal G318 side

Together, the two electric motors develop a combined 258bhp.

Buyers are offered the choice of either a 19.0kWh or a 28.4kWh lithium ion battery. Overall ranges are between 320 and 746 miles on China's CLTC test.

Alternative drivetrains also available in the L07 and S07 include fully electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) systems.

Launched in 2022, the Deepal brand has global aspirations. Changan officials have confirmed to Autocar that it plans to enter the Asian and European markets and achieve annual sales of 450,000 by 2024.

This figure represents over 17% of Changan’s overall global sales of 2.55 million in 2023.

As part of its global push, the Chinese firm is investing some £197 million in the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Rayong, Thailand.

Deepal G318 rear

Set to produce both left- and right-hand-drive models, it's planned to reach an annual production capacity of 100,000 cars in its first phase in 2025, increasing to 200,000 over the longer term.

The Thai plant will act as a right-hand-drive production hub for global markets, including the UK.

