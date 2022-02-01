BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chelsea Truck Company restyles new Land Rover Defender
Chelsea Truck Company restyles new Land Rover Defender

Both 90 and 110 specifications can be selected with Wide Body design package, priced from £109,999
1 February 2022

The Land Rover Defender has been given a new styling package by the Chelsea Truck Company, with changes inspired by its founder, Afzal Kahn.

The customisation, called the Chelsea Truck Company Defender Wide Body, is available on both the three-door 90 and five-door 110 models, with prices starting from £109,999. 

Each model features carbonfibre front and rear wings, a vented grille mask, mud flaps, a three-piece front bumper spoiler, black side steps, polished lettering and black headlight surrounds. 

The pack also includes a Chelsea Truck Company wheel cover and four stainless-steel performance exhaust pipes. 

The firm claims the additional design features “compliment the classic streamlined design of the original vehicle”. 

The larger Defender 110 features Volcanic Rock Satin exterior paint and Burnt Orange quilted seats, while the 90 sports a Satin Black exterior paint and a red leather interior.  

Other parts of the interior on both models are also upholstered with quilted leather, such as the door armrest and central storage box.

Each Defender Wide Body sits on a set 23in Type 57 RS-forged Kahn wheels. 

Drivers can choose either a petrol or diesel engine and specify optional factory extras, including rear tinted privacy glass, a 360deg camera, a panoramic sunroof, climate control and heated seats. 

Land Rover Defender
The 110 starts at £109,999, while the 90 is priced from £114,999. Kahn says the retail value of the 110 is around £50,000 higher than the original list price, with the 90 coming in at £35,000 higher. 

Kahn, who founded his eponymous car design and accessory firm in 1998, created the Chelsea Truck Company in 2013.

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

therealmacca 1 February 2022

Lovely looking car. Like the design. Overall, it's good to see a British company do so well! Bravo!

HughB 1 February 2022

Not to my taste, but they have buyers who like this kind of thing so I guess it works for them.

Peter Cavellini 1 February 2022

The6 say there's a Car for everyone a Car you like but others might not, this  Chelsea Tractor isn't that offensive on the Eye, there are worse,and ultimately, if your prepared to pay your taste gets build whether the builder likes it or not.

