Changan to launch in UK next month with Tesla Model Y rival
Changan to launch in UK next month with Tesla Model Y rival

Italian-designed Deepal S07 SUV will be priced from £39,990 and offer up to 295 miles of range

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 August 2025

Changan, one of China’s oldest and biggest car makers, will launch in the UK next month as it expands its presence in Europe.

This will start with the Deepal S07, an Italian-designed electric SUV. It's priced from £39,990 and positioned as a premium rival to the likes of Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 4 and Skoda Enyaq.

It will offer a range of 295 WLTP miles from an 80kWh battery pack, a rear-mounted 215bhp motor and a 0-62mph time of 7.9sec.

Standard kit includes a heat pump, keyless entry, a 15.6in infotainment touchscreen and heated seats.

Ahead of next month’s UK launch, Chinese state-owned Changan has partnered with retailers including Lookers, Ancaster and Parks. Twenty sites will sell the Deepal S07 initially, with a further 30 planned to open by the end of 2025. 

Changan UK MD Nic Thomas said the UK is a “primary market for Changan”, adding that “we’re not just launching a new car but [also] a fully capable ecosystem to support it, along with future models we will bring to the UK.”

“The Deepal S07 is a statement of intent for Changan in the UK,” said Thomas. “This is just the beginning of our growth story in the UK.”

Its market launch comes a year after Changan set up an R&D centre in Birmingham, where all of its European-sold models are tested and validated.

Changan is the latest in a wave of Chinese manufacturers coming to the UK, following BYD, GWM, Jaecoo, Leapmotor, Maxus, MG, Omoda, Skywell and Xpeng.

It's one of the country’s largest car makers, with 2.68 million models sold last year in markets including Asia, the Middle East and Russia.

Founded in 1862 as an armaments manufacturer, Changan began making motorised vehicles in 1959.

Peter Cavellini 27 August 2025

What are the home grown brands in the US that still survive from the Japanese invasion mid 20th century?, could this happen here in Europe? with Chinese brands now appearing here?

Marc 27 August 2025

£39,990... premium? 

I think the figures don't match the price tag. Unexceptional, uncompetitive and will only sell when forced on the market through major discounting to contract hire deals.

Cobnapint 27 August 2025
It's dog eat dog out there at the minute. There isn't room in the UK market for all these newcomers AND the existing bunch. So the only conclusion you can come to is that some manufacturers, new and old, will be forced into obscurity, never to be seen again.
Place your bets folks.

