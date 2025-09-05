BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: first look at bold new interior

Changan: How major Chinese brand plans to conquer UK market

Dealer support, Birmingham development hub and Italian design key as historic firm eyes successful launch

Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
5 September 2025

Changan is the latest Chinese car brand to launch in the UK, doing so with a new £39,990 electric SUV that has been engineered in the UK and designed in Italy.

The Changan Deepal S07 will be in the first of the 20 new Changan dealerships this month and will be followed into showrooms later this year by a smaller Deepal S05 model, which will be revealed at next week’s Munich motor show.

Ex-Nissan executive Nic Thomas is Changan’s UK managing director and told Autocar that the British engineering in the brand’s cars would shine through in how they drive.

“You will see the difference versus some of the other cars that are coming to market,” he said.

Based in Chongqing, Changan can trace its roots back to being a trading arm of the Chinese government back in the 1860s but moved into cars in the 1950s when it started manufacturing Jeeps under licence. Its first own-brand cars followed in the 1980s.

In 2010, it laid the groundwork for a global launch of its models with a UK R&D centre in Birmingham that's home to 100 engineers. This is seen as crucial in ensuring its cars are ready to launch in the UK – as is a design centre in Italy that's home to around 300 designers. 

Work on the Deepal S07 from the UK engineering team included a full rebuild and redesign of the suspension in just three months to make it more suitable for UK roads and driving tastes, plus extensive calibration work on the automated driving assistance functions to better tailor the software. 

"Our software works really well and has been properly tailored to provide a customer a really usable experience," Thomas said. 

The Deepal S07 is a Tesla Model Y-sized crossover that will be sold in just one, fully loaded trim level. It's rear-wheel-drive with a 215bhp, 236lb ft motor and an 80kWh battery that’s good for a 295-mile range. 

Changan Deepal S07 rear

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008

View all car reviews

While Changan is launching with the Deepal S07 as an EV, a plug-in hybrid version is also set to follow as part of plans for the brand to offer a full range of powertrain options across its line-up.

Deepal is a sub-range of models under the Changan brand, but while in China there are saloons as well as crossovers under the Deepal badge, the range in the UK is set to include only crossovers.

The Deepal S07 is the largest planned for now and the Volvo EX40-sized Deepal S05 is next to follow. Smaller models are also planned that will be priced in the £20,000s.

There's another Changan sub-brand of lower-cost models called Nevo, and these will be launched in the UK also under the Changan badge in the future, which will be the entry point into the brand.

To that end, Changan models will be either a Changan Deepal or a Changan Nevo. 

A third sub-brand, Avatr, exists as a joint venture between Changan and battery maker CATL. Thomas confirmed this brand does have European plans of its own but will exist under different leadership and not be sold in the same showrooms as Deepal and Nevo models.

Changan was the fourth best-selling car-making group in China in the first half of 2025. It has already exported models to the likes of South East Asia and the Middle East before a recent launch in Norway started its European push. The UK launch is one of several others planned into major European markets over the next few months. 

Thomas, the first commercial employee for Changan in Europe when he joined in January 2024, said that the European and UK market preparation had been more than 18 months in the making and included a “contracted and stocked” parts warehouse at East Midlands Airport; work with CAP on residual values to get to what’s claimed to be a best-in-class figure of 47%; work with Thatcham on insurability; and a banking partner.

“We’ve done the things we need to do to make sure that before we deliver a car to a customer. We’re actually ready to look after that customer and are ready to look after the dealers with all the services they then need to look after the customer,” said Thomas.

Changan Deepal S07 port inspection

An initial 20 dealers should be followed by another 25 later this year, with a goal of around 100 targeted in total by Thomas across around 25 different dealer groups.

The likes of Ancaster, Parks, DM Keith and Stoneacre have been signed as dealer partners.

Thomas said Changan doesn't require dealers to give the brand its own bespoke showrooms to ensure that investment costs were kept low, and they can continue to work with other brands in the same space for aftersales. 

“We’ve got a lot of dealers with a legacy brand who will divide a showroom in half and spear them out [for new car sales] but then they’ve still got the aftersales work coming through,” he said. “We believe our products stand up against anybody and are happy to have the opportunity for people to look across and say: ‘What’s that?  We’ll take one of those, please, at least for a test drive.'”

Vehicle quality and customer service are big differentiators for Changan in China, said Thomas, with JD Power ranking Changan as the number-one brand in China for initial vehicle quality. “We need to bring the same level of quality to Europe,” he said.

To that end, Thomas said Changan won't be pushing for quick short-term volume gains that could undermine profitability and residual values.

"The message from China is to build a quality business for the long term," he said. "Do not rush to market. Don't push the product before it's ready. Get it right by adapting to the local market. Build a local team that understands the market. Get the elements in place to deliver quality customer service. That's a very, very clear message from the top.

"Our ambition is not limited. We expect to be one of the leading global automotive companies. We're investing more than $10 billion in new products to support globalisation and new factories."

Thomas said the long-term plan was to be in the top 10 car brands in the UK but didn't put a timeframe on that goal. He believes the focus on quality is what "differentiates us from other new entrants".

European production is possible for Changan in the future too, said Thomas. 

