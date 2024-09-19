BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Avatr targets UK launch in 2025 with BMW X5-sized electric SUV
UP NEXT
Enjoy free access to the Autocar Archive

Avatr targets UK launch in 2025 with BMW X5-sized electric SUV

Chinese brand, owned by CATL, Changan and Huawei, will build right-hand-drive cars in Thailand for export to Europe
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
19 September 2024

Chinese EV brand Avatr – a joint venture between battery specialist CATL, car maker Changan and tech giant Huawei – is targeting a UK launch by the end of 2025.

The announcement comes as Avatr launches its first right-hand drive model, the BMW X5-sized 11 SUV, in Thailand, where it will be made at a new Changan factory.

Brand president Chen Zhuo said: “We're confident that we can build Thailand into a bridgehead for Avatr’s globalisation strategy. We will expand into other south-east Asian countries and the global right-hand-drive market."

Related articles

Avatr already has a design studio in Munich, set up in 2021, and parent firm Changan has a sales and marketing base in the German city.

The 11 is likely to be the first Avatr EV to make its way to the UK. In Thailand, it will be sold in two forms: a 90.4kWh model with a 245-mile range, priced at ฿2.09m (£47,729), and a 116.8kWh model with a 420-mile range, priced at ฿2.23m (£52,307).

It's based on Changan’s EP1 EV platform and features an 750V electrical architecture. The four-wheel-drive SUV is powered by two Huawei-developed electric motors, generating 570bhp and 479lb ft of torque.

Initially, RHD versions will be produced in Chongqing, China, before moving to Thailand early next year. Exports are planned to begin shortly after. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Back to top

Alongside the 11 SUV, Avatr plans to produce its 12 saloon and smaller 7 SUV in Thailand through a knock-down (KD) process, with assemblies shipped from China.

Chen's emphasis on RHD markets comes as Changan increases its research and development presence in the UK through an engineering centre in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, the firm announced that it was bringing its Deepal brand to the UK, launching with the G318 off-roader, which is also to be produced in Thailand.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Plus Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£49,980
4,200miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.6 13.2kWh Shine E-EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,004
18,128miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,411
8,029miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Citroen C4 X 1.2 PureTech MAX Fastback EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£21,495
618miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,998
14,819miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW M4 3.0 BiTurbo Competition DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£27,790
41,356miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Euro 6 3dr
2018
£9,998
32,741miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300h MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£47,998
3,868miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300h MHEV AMG Line G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£45,498
4,197miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 19 September 2024

He many Chinese carmakers are there?, seems that there's a new one reported on every week.

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews