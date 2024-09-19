Avatr targets UK launch in 2025 with BMW X5-sized electric SUV

Chinese EV brand Avatr – a joint venture between battery specialist CATL, car maker Changan and tech giant Huawei – is targeting a UK launch by the end of 2025.

The announcement comes as Avatr launches its first right-hand drive model, the BMW X5-sized 11 SUV, in Thailand, where it will be made at a new Changan factory.

Brand president Chen Zhuo said: “We're confident that we can build Thailand into a bridgehead for Avatr’s globalisation strategy. We will expand into other south-east Asian countries and the global right-hand-drive market."

Avatr already has a design studio in Munich, set up in 2021, and parent firm Changan has a sales and marketing base in the German city.

The 11 is likely to be the first Avatr EV to make its way to the UK. In Thailand, it will be sold in two forms: a 90.4kWh model with a 245-mile range, priced at ฿2.09m (£47,729), and a 116.8kWh model with a 420-mile range, priced at ฿2.23m (£52,307).

It's based on Changan’s EP1 EV platform and features an 750V electrical architecture. The four-wheel-drive SUV is powered by two Huawei-developed electric motors, generating 570bhp and 479lb ft of torque.

Initially, RHD versions will be produced in Chongqing, China, before moving to Thailand early next year. Exports are planned to begin shortly after.