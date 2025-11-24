The newly revealed Changan E06 will come to the UK in early 2027, the Chinese brand has confirmed.

An electric crossover measuring 4.44m long and 1.86m wide, it will compete with the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Citroën ë-C3 Aircross and Kia EV4.

It is powered by a 268bhp front-mounted motor and a 61.7kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, giving an official range of 280 miles.

It can be recharged at up to 162kW at a suitably powerful DC charger or at up to 11kW on an AC connection.

Changan claims the E06 has been developed according to European buyers’ tastes, with a centrally mounted 15.6in infotainment touchscreen and 10.2in digital instrument display – though it lacks physical buttons for the climate controls and other key functions.

The E06 is said to major on practicality, with 800mm of rear knee room and 545 litres of boot space.

Changan has yet to confirm prices, but the E06 will be the smallest car in the brand’s UK line-up when it is launched – positioned below the Deepal S05 and the £39,990 Deepal S07 SUV – suggesting it could start at around £30,000.

It will be offered with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with the battery covered for eight years or 124,000 miles.