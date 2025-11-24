BACK TO ALL NEWS
Changan E06 due 2027 with 280 miles of range
Changan E06 due 2027 with 280 miles of range

Family crossover will be the third model in the Chinese brand's UK line-up

Charlie Martin Autocar
24 November 2025

The newly revealed Changan E06 will come to the UK in early 2027, the Chinese brand has confirmed.

An electric crossover measuring 4.44m long and 1.86m wide, it will compete with the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Citroën ë-C3 Aircross and Kia EV4.

It is powered by a 268bhp front-mounted motor and a 61.7kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, giving an official range of 280 miles. 

It can be recharged at up to 162kW at a suitably powerful DC charger or at up to 11kW on an AC connection.

Changan claims the E06 has been developed according to European buyers’ tastes, with a centrally mounted 15.6in infotainment touchscreen and 10.2in digital instrument display – though it lacks physical buttons for the climate controls and other key functions.

The E06 is said to major on practicality, with 800mm of rear knee room and 545 litres of boot space.

Changan has yet to confirm prices, but the E06 will be the smallest car in the brand’s UK line-up when it is launched – positioned below the Deepal S05 and the £39,990 Deepal S07 SUV – suggesting it could start at around £30,000.

It will be offered with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with the battery covered for eight years or 124,000 miles.

Latest Reviews

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
BMW XM review 2025 001
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23
Toyota Hilux
7
Toyota Hilux
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i

Read our review

Car review
Changan Deepal S07

Changan Deepal S07

Can the latest Chinese entrant make a dent in the Tesla Model Y's popularity?

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

