BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Caterham drops Sigma-powered 270 and Super Seven models
UP NEXT
Which EV to buy? Every electric car on sale

Caterham drops Sigma-powered 270 and Super Seven models

Mid-rung Caterham models taken off sale for now as Ford's 1.6-litre engine bows out
Matt Prior
News
1 min read
28 September 2021

Caterham has dropped the 270 model and the retro-styled Super Seven 1600 from its range because Ford's Sigma engine is no longer available.

The 1.6-litre unit had been fitted to modestly powered Sevens since 2006, when the previously popular Rover K-series engine disappeared with the demise of MG Rover.

The Ford unit revved less highly than the K but made a broad spread of power and over the past decade and a half has been offered in various outputs of between 120bhp and 150bhp. It is also the power source for Caterham's entry-level Academy race cars, which will retain the powerplant for 2022. 

Related articles

Most recently it received throttle bodies and over-sized air filters on the Super Seven 1600 model, which appeared as a benchmark wildcard in Autocar's Britain's Best Affordable Driver's Car contest.

For the immediate future, the range will be smaller. Caterham's new 660cc Suzuki-engined 170 model with 85bhp props up the bottom of the range, priced from £22,990. 

Ford's 2.0-litre Duratec is the only other powerplant, offered in 180bhp, 210bhp or 310bhp forms for the 360, 420 and 620 models respectively, with prices from £31,490 to £50,390. 

The gap between 170 and 360 models left by the Sigma engine's demise will be filled next year when new, sub-150bhp versions of the 2.0-litre Duratec engine are homologated.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
46,031miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
45,472miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
59,565miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,808miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Chevrolet Aveo 1.2 Ls 5dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
32,184miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives