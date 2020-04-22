Caterham Super Seven 1600 SV 2020 UK review

What is it?
If you’re currently staring out of your window at the blue skies and sunshine, itching to slide behind the wheel and go for a blast, we can help.
Instead of jumping on your favourite online shopping portal and ordering yourself something from Airfix, Lego or Tamiya as a temporary distraction, why not pick up the ultimate lockdown construction kit of them all: the new Caterham Super Seven 1600.
Indeed, you can still get Caterham to deliver an entire car in component form and with the right tools (handily available for £375 from Caterham), it’ll take around 80-100 hours to put together. Alternatively, those less au fait with the innards of a toolbox can spend another £2395 to get it built for them and delivered to their local dealer fully registered and ready to use on the road.
What exactly is a Super Seven? Following on from the raging success of the limited-run three-cylinder Sprint and Supersprint, this is another retro-themed Seven. This time the four-cylinder 270 is the base model, but you’ll find traditional flared front wings instead of wheel-hugging cycle-style items, a spare wheel on the back to highlight the fact that this is a retro-tourer rather than a modern racer, and a pair of K&N filters to enhance the induction bark from the twin-throttle bodies.
