Bugatti Centodieci nears production after 50,000km of tests

The Bugatti Centodieci will soon go into production ahead of customer deliveries beginning this year, the production-based prototype having completed more than 50,00 kilometers (31,068 miles) of endurance tests.

Bugatti says the 1577bhp Bugatti Chiron-based hypercar was driven 1200km (745mi) per day so that technical teams could gather data on handling routes, circuits, highways and in city traffic. The testing concluded at the Nardò test track in southern Italy.

The £7.4 million tribute to the 1991 Bugatti EB110 was driven “day and night” by three drivers on rotation who tested for “atypical noises, movements and irregularities” in wet and dry weather.

“The Centodieci is deliberately driven to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations. Even though most cars never enter this range, it's nonetheless tested,” said Carl Heilenkötter, product manager for Bugatti’s limited projects.

“This is the philosophy of the brand, and that's why we put such a huge amount of effort into all this testing. Bugatti is committed to the highest quality standards, durability and customer satisfaction.”

Only 10 examples of the Centodieci will be built. The limited-edition model uses the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine as the Chiron for 1577bhp and 0-62mph in 2.4sec. However, it's limited to 236mph, whereas the Chiron tops out at 261mph.

It will go into production once final assessments have been completed, Bugatti said. All cars will be delivered to their respective owners later this year.

The Centodieci was previously subjected to "extreme" temperatures approaching 50deg C, with a 27-strong team of engineers who ran checks on the car’s electrics, telemetrics, radio frequencies, fuel system and air conditioning system.