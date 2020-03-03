Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is handling-focused hypercar

Bugatti isn’t finished with the Chiron just yet and has revealed a new handling-focused special variant called the Pur Sport.

Featuring a number of visual and mechanical revisions, the Pur Sport is designed to offer “extraordinary, tangible performance throughout the entire range of speeds”, contrasting with the ultra-high-speed focus of the Chiron Super Sport 300.

“We spoke to customers and realised they wanted a vehicle that is geared even more towards agility and dynamic cornering,” Bugatti president Stephan Winklemann said of the new car, also described as an “unadulterated, uncompromising driving machine”.

The Chiron’s exterior has been redesigned to reflect this, with a large front splitter and widened air inlets, a new 1.9m fixed rear spoiler said to generate “serious amounts” of downforce and a more extreme diffuser design. The Pur Sport can also be ordered with an optional split-paintwork design, leaving exposed carbonfibre for the bottom third of the car. The exhaust tailpipe is made of 3D-printed titanium to save weight, too.

That’s not the only weight-shedding measure Bugatti has taken with the Pur Sport. Lighter Alcantara is used throughout most of the interior, which is described as “deliberately sporty and raw”, with controls trimmed in black, anodised aluminium or titanium.

Removing the hydraulic system from the rear wing saves 10kg on its own, while a new magnesium wheel design (wrapped in exclusively developed Michelin Cup 2 R tyres that are said to boost lateral acceleration by 10%) drops a further 16kg, crucially in unsprung weight. Further use of titanium in the braking system, among other detail changes, contributes to an overall weight reduction of 50kg over the standard Chiron.