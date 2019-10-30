Brabham BT62 hypercar adds entry-level £750,000 Competition variant

Brabham Automotive has launched an entry-level version of its BT62 hypercar, one of three variants which can be specified for the limited production run of 70 models.

The BT62 was initially produced as a track car, named Ultimate Track Car, which debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018. Earlier this year, Brabham expanded to offer a road-legal version of the car, before adding the most recent Competition variant for the track. The model costs £750,000, compared to the £1m Ultimate Track and £1.15m Road vehicles.

Under the hood, the comp model retains the same 5.4-litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine as the other two specifications, developing 700bhp and 492lb ft of torque, delivered through a six-speed sequential gearbox. The performance package also features carbon brakes, motor sport ABS and traction control.

The interior is significantly stripped back from the Ultimate Track Car, with a passenger seat and spares pack moving from standard to optional add-ons. However, the Competition model can be upgraded to either the track or the road variant at any time.

The Competition model will compete in Brands Hatch in November, the company’s first endurance racing event. This previews the Ultimate Track GT62’s debut in Le Mans, following in the footsteps of Brabham’s boss, David Brabham, son of three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham, who won the race in 2009. The car will roll out in the 2021/22 WEC super season, competing in the GTE class of the event.

