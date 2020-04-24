BMW X2 facelift to bring styling tweaks and tech upgrades

BMW's runout of new models will continue with an updated version of the X2, expected to arrive this year and spotted testing in prototype form.

The Mercedes GLA rival, which went on sale only two years ago, will benefit from some visual and technological enhancements to bring it into line with last year’s updated X1 and the all-new 1 Series hatchback.

The prototype seen here features a level of camouflage typical of a modest styling revision. The most obvious change is at the front, where stickers try to hide the removal of the spotlamp-style foglights in place of more neatly integrated LED items.

Expect to also see some changes to the signature kidney grille, blanked off from view here. BMW has been experimenting with bolder, larger grille designs with other models and it’s likely the double-kidney shape will be made to stand out more on the X2, as it was on the facelifted X1. Revisions to the front and rear light profiles, new colours and fresh wheel designs are also likely.