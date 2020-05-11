BMW M5 vs Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs Cadillac CTS-V: super saloon triple test

Wary and withering looks were not in short supply, I can tell you.
A three-car, near-2000-horsepower, 10-wheel-drive convoy of super-saloons rolling up next to a gently steaming strip of Tarmac, freshly laid by one of North Wales’ finest road resurfacing crews, is evidently a rare occurrence in those parts – and also a cause for muttering concern.
This article was originally published on 14 April 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
So it was last week. With the snow melting across the Snowdonian valleys, the good local councillors had plainly sent out the diggers, mixers and rollers to deal promptly with the potholes that elsewhere in Britain were doubtless being left to cause angry consternation and inevitable correspondence. Bravo, we should add: civic responsibility, thy name is Gwynedd.
Except that in one particular instance, before the Instarmac had fully set, there we were, just as they were picking up the cones, in a 604bhp four-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG E63 S, a 640bhp Cadillac CTS-V and the 591bhp four- wheel-drive BMW M5, apparently ready to furl up the untouched, still hardening, barely painted road under our wheels like loose carpet. That was the unvoiced accusatory tone of those looks, at any rate, which certainly proved one thing beyond doubt: that the days when fast saloons like this could pass under the radar are now long gone.
Then again, when the horsepower bar is set at 600 and the cars are capable of hitting 60mph from rest in less than 3.5sec, the modern super- saloon only gets the sort of attention that goes along with that supercar performance level, I suppose. It’s natural to wonder what on earth these other-worldly executive four- doors are like to drive; and perhaps curiosity was all it was. And, had we been sharing a table at the local nutritious breakfast eatery, I’d have been delighted to tell the chaps in question the truth of it: that these cars are all every bit as rapid as you might expect them to be, but far from identically rabid.
Join the debate
Velvet Munchkin
"2nd - BMW M5: Does ‘fast and
"2nd - BMW M5: Does ‘fast and laid-back’ better than the BMW."
Eh?
manicm
Do you notice your print
michael knight
Yeah, also confused. Assume
Yeah, also confused. Assume that's for the AMG but does that mean the order changes?
Ryan Bane
Yes, obviously a typo
read last paragraph, “The M5 does the lot. And a car that so plainly advances its breed, setting new standards as a driver’s car as it goes, can only be a winner.”
The BMW wins not the AMG.
si73
M5 wins in the text but not
M5 wins in the text but not in the rating? This really should have been proof read, there's also a pic of the caddy with amg engine description text.
The caddy is a very left field choice being almost unavailable over here but having something different is always appealing.
For super saloons these are now too big for our roads, except blasting up motorways, the C's 3's & 4's out there have grown over time and are surely big enough space wise but usefully smaller to be fun on uk roads. Still better than the equivalent suv though.
Peter Cavellini
A quick word written in haste.....?
Yeah I think so, if your looking at buying one of these then money isn’t an issue obvious I guess, but it’s your cash your choice nobody can condemn you for it, still LHD..?...that’s a lifestyle choice....
J13Dog
The results don't lie
Mercedes Wins....because it is the best of the the three. In fact it's the best super saloon there is right now. BMW is good, however, this new model IS to complex, granted there are the two M buttons but who? will be switching them from road to road? No the Mercedes is the best, only every time a new M5 is made it always seems to be the new best thing?
The results were printed like that for a reason....read between the lines...
J13Dog
L0L
You guyz are fast...you changed the print just after my post...But considder this, AMG have always played second fiddle to M division when it comes to super saloons, the E63 has now come on far enough to be an honest alterantive without excuses.
289
I dont see the point of this test...
...so we find the BMW is the better drivers car, The Mercedes-Benz despite the towering engine the better cruiser.....so nothing new here - has been so for the last 30 years!
...and the Cadillac is a 'leftfield' choice - read choice of an idiot, acknowledged by the fact that there is only one in the country!!! Cant think why Ian Allan's would want to lumber themselves with this franchise. They are based in an area full of Americans Chinese and Middle Eastern nationals, but you dont see any of them driving this piece of GM junk around the area!
The area around Wentworth/Virginia Water has the highest concentration of Mercedes-Benz per household in the country....a known fact. Says it all really.
aatbloke
289 wrote:
There's invariably one buffoon eager to dismiss the Cadillac as "GM junk" when they've never even driven one.
Little Englanders can be so abjectly sad.
Pages
Add your comment