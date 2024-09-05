BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW to launch hydrogen cars in 2028
UP NEXT
First look: Volvo confirms ES90 saloon

BMW to launch hydrogen cars in 2028

The move is part of the German brand's partnership with Toyota and is a "milestone in automotive history"
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 September 2024

BMW will launch its first mass-market hydrogen-powered car in 2028, followed by multiple other fuel-cell variants of existing models, making it the first manufacturer to do so in what it has called “a milestone in automotive history”.

It is likely the first model to benefit will be the X5 SUV, given the German brand has already been testing a modified fleet of its best-seller.

The new cars will use powertrains co-developed with Toyota, with the announcement coming as part of a strengthening of the two car firms’ partnership to develop the technology.

Related articles

“This is a milestone in automotive history,” said BMW chairman Oliver Zipse. “Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility.”

He added: “It will herald an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles.”

The move will make the German brand the first car maker to offer a mass-produced FCEV, with Toyota's Mirai saloon and Hyundai's Nexo SUV only ever offered in limited numbers. Honda had been a proponent of the technology but discontinued the Clarity FCV saloon three years ago.

“The collaborative effort will be utilised in individual models from both BMW and Toyota and will expand the range of FCEV options available to customers,” BMW said in a statement.

It added: “Realising synergies and amalgamating the total volume of powertrain [production] units by collaborating on development and procurement promises to drive down the costs of fuel technology.”

Announcing the move, BMW and Toyota called on global governments to invest in hydrogen infrastructure. Koji Sato, president of Toyota, said: “We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realise a future where hydrogen energy supports society.”

The Japanese brand has long been the largest backer of hydrogen-powered cars, having launched the first Mirai in 2015. It has been steadfast in its commitment to the fuel despite recent hurdles, including widespread closures of hydrogen filling stations in key markets such as California, the UK and mainland Europe. As well as hydrogen fuel cells, it is also developing hydrogen combustion engines, with a view to entering a prototype fitted with such a powerplant in the 2027 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
bmw ix5 hydrogen review 2023 01 cornering front

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Proof-of-concept fuel-cell EV paves the way for BMW's entry into the world of hydrogen

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews