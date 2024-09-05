BMW to launch hydrogen cars in 2028

BMW will launch its first mass-market hydrogen-powered car in 2028, followed by multiple other fuel-cell variants of existing models, making it the first manufacturer to do so in what it has called “a milestone in automotive history”.

It is likely the first model to benefit will be the X5 SUV, given the German brand has already been testing a modified fleet of its best-seller.

The new cars will use powertrains co-developed with Toyota, with the announcement coming as part of a strengthening of the two car firms’ partnership to develop the technology.

“This is a milestone in automotive history,” said BMW chairman Oliver Zipse. “Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility.”

He added: “It will herald an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles.”

The move will make the German brand the first car maker to offer a mass-produced FCEV, with Toyota's Mirai saloon and Hyundai's Nexo SUV only ever offered in limited numbers. Honda had been a proponent of the technology but discontinued the Clarity FCV saloon three years ago.

“The collaborative effort will be utilised in individual models from both BMW and Toyota and will expand the range of FCEV options available to customers,” BMW said in a statement.

It added: “Realising synergies and amalgamating the total volume of powertrain [production] units by collaborating on development and procurement promises to drive down the costs of fuel technology.”

Announcing the move, BMW and Toyota called on global governments to invest in hydrogen infrastructure. Koji Sato, president of Toyota, said: “We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realise a future where hydrogen energy supports society.”

The Japanese brand has long been the largest backer of hydrogen-powered cars, having launched the first Mirai in 2015. It has been steadfast in its commitment to the fuel despite recent hurdles, including widespread closures of hydrogen filling stations in key markets such as California, the UK and mainland Europe. As well as hydrogen fuel cells, it is also developing hydrogen combustion engines, with a view to entering a prototype fitted with such a powerplant in the 2027 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.