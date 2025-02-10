For a century or more, low-roofline designs have been synonymous with more emotionally charged purchases — and so it remains with our selection of the best coupés currently on sale.
Whether we’re talking of the original Ford Capri or the Rolls-Royce Wraith, there’s captivating and purposeful art in the proportions of a good coupé, regardless of the number of seats nestled within or whether the door tally is two, three, four or five.
Certainly at more affordable prices, the coupé is a breed that appears to be dying out, despite such cars remaining in abundance in the ultra-luxury and performance-pinnacle parts of the market.
Yet the resurrection of the Honda Prelude in 2026 is a flame of hope. Sales success means other manufacturers will follow suit, but anything less and affordable coupés of the future will all be higher-riding SUVs with compromised rear head room.
There can only be one model at the top of the list, though, and our pick for the best coupé you can buy today is the BMW 4 Series. You will have to read on to find out why, though...
Best for: Practicality
The BMW 4 Series Coupé represents the very essence of the genre. Ask someone to conjure a picture of a two-door, four-seat coupé in their minds and – from the sides, at least – it’s one of these they will imagine.
Rewards for taking the 4 Series path over a smaller 3 Series include even sharper handling and a greater degree of exclusivity, plus the option of a convertible.
While the engine range isn’t as broad as it once was and diesels have long gone, peak expression is still available with a host of petrol options, ranging from 184bhp to the range-topping 369bhp M440i.
If we gave you one tip, it would be to factor in the extended length of the two doors, as they can be awkward in tight car parks.
Still, it's comfortable for average-height adults in the second row, while the boot is usefully large for a quartet’s weekend-away luggage.
Read our BMW 4 Series Coupé review
Best for: Long commutes
In the annuls of Mercedes-Benz coupé history, tracing the lineage from one generation of slinky two-doors to another can be confusing, particularly when some are Classes of one variety or another and others are CL this or that. Take this CLE Coupé as a prime example.
The CLE Coupé replaced not only the previous-generation C-Class Coupé but also, due to dwindling sales, the larger E-Class Coupé.
Straddling the C and E model lines, its exterior styling is reminiscent of the E-Class while inside it's pure C-Class.
A wide range of engines, including mild- and plug-in hybrids and an AMG bruiser, ensure plenty of performance. However, this is primarily a stylish cruiser tuned for comfort and long drives, which sets it apart nicely from its BMW rival.
Read our Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé review
