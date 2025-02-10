For a century or more, low-roofline designs have been synonymous with more emotionally charged purchases — and so it remains with our selection of the best coupés currently on sale.

Whether we’re talking of the original Ford Capri or the Rolls-Royce Wraith, there’s captivating and purposeful art in the proportions of a good coupé, regardless of the number of seats nestled within or whether the door tally is two, three, four or five.

Certainly at more affordable prices, the coupé is a breed that appears to be dying out, despite such cars remaining in abundance in the ultra-luxury and performance-pinnacle parts of the market.

Yet the resurrection of the Honda Prelude in 2026 is a flame of hope. Sales success means other manufacturers will follow suit, but anything less and affordable coupés of the future will all be higher-riding SUVs with compromised rear head room.

There can only be one model at the top of the list, though, and our pick for the best coupé you can buy today is the BMW 4 Series. You will have to read on to find out why, though...