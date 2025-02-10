BACK TO ALL NEWS
The best coupes - driven, rated, ranked

The best coupes on sale today variously combine captivating design with comfort, dynamism and performance

Keith WR Jones
News
8 mins read
10 February 2025

For a century or more, low-roofline designs have been synonymous with more emotionally charged purchases — and so it remains with our selection of the best coupés currently on sale. 

Whether we’re talking of the original Ford Capri or the Rolls-Royce Wraith, there’s captivating and purposeful art in the proportions of a good coupé, regardless of the number of seats nestled within or whether the door tally is two, three, four or five. 

Certainly at more affordable prices, the coupé is a breed that appears to be dying out, despite such cars remaining in abundance in the ultra-luxury and performance-pinnacle parts of the market.  

Related articles

Yet the resurrection of the Honda Prelude in 2026 is a flame of hope. Sales success means other manufacturers will follow suit, but anything less and affordable coupés of the future will all be higher-riding SUVs with compromised rear head room.

There can only be one model at the top of the list, though, and our pick for the best coupé you can buy today is the BMW 4 Series. You will have to read on to find out why, though... 

1. BMW 4 Series Coupé

9
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Practicality

The BMW 4 Series Coupé represents the very essence of the genre. Ask someone to conjure a picture of a two-door, four-seat coupé in their minds and – from the sides, at least – it’s one of these they will imagine.

Whatever the motivating factors explaining the styling of this car, it would be a major injustice not to bear witness to its many and various objective qualities. The M440i is a car you could use every day of the year and enjoy on absolutely every journey.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Rewards for taking the 4 Series path over a smaller 3 Series include even sharper handling and a greater degree of exclusivity, plus the option of a convertible. 

While the engine range isn’t as broad as it once was and diesels have long gone, peak expression is still available with a host of petrol options, ranging from 184bhp to the range-topping 369bhp M440i. 

If we gave you one tip, it would be to factor in the extended length of the two doors, as they can be awkward in tight car parks.

Still, it's comfortable for average-height adults in the second row, while the boot is usefully large for a quartet’s weekend-away luggage. 

Read our BMW 4 Series Coupé review

2. Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé

9
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Long commutes

In the annuls of Mercedes-Benz coupé history, tracing the lineage from one generation of slinky two-doors to another can be confusing, particularly when some are Classes of one variety or another and others are CL this or that. Take this CLE Coupé as a prime example.  

in practice, in its understated prioritisation of luxurious dynamic qualities over sporting ones, as well as with its decent four-seat usability, desirability and kerbside appeal, it feels like a particularly traditional kind of Mercedes has come along at a time when there may be considerable appetite for one.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The CLE Coupé replaced not only the previous-generation C-Class Coupé but also, due to dwindling sales, the larger E-Class Coupé.

Straddling the C and E model lines, its exterior styling is reminiscent of the E-Class while inside it's pure C-Class.

A wide range of engines, including mild- and plug-in hybrids and an AMG bruiser, ensure plenty of performance. However, this is primarily a stylish cruiser tuned for comfort and long drives, which sets it apart nicely from its BMW rival. 

Read our Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé review

Read our review

Car review
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front

BMW 4 Series

BMW's warmed-up four-seat convertible is among the last of a dying breed – but it's still excellent

Read our review
3. Porsche 718 Cayman

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Daily driving

Is the perfect Porsche the 718 Cayman? It’s not a bad call. It takes the 718 Boxster’s mid-engined layout and encloses it within a pretty fastback hardtop form that’s both practical and more rigid than the roadster.

The 718 Cayman S is by some distance the most complete sports coupé on sale and easily talented enough in the handling department to overcome slight misgivings about the way the crank is now turned.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Handling that's exquisitely balanced yet more forgiving at the limit than you might expect from a rear-engined car makes the Cayman a popular track-day choice as well as a safe, enjoyable daily driver. 

With the 718 Cayman, the classic flat-six engine was replaced in the less costly echelons of the range by a theoretically cheaper to run and more reliable turbocharged flat four.

Unfortunately, this engine falls short aurally when it comes to giving you goosebumps and at idle it provides a rattly, harsh shock to the system.

Thankfully, the rest of this coupé is more accomplished than ever, sublimely intuitive and crushingly competent. You will be too busy having fun to hear the engine idling for long. 

Read our Porsche 718 Cayman review

4. Alpine A110

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs9

Best for: Handling

In 2017, Renault rebooted its long-defunct sports car division with a bespoke, mid-engined coupé that reimagined the original Alpine A110’s shape as well as the concept of using conventional family-car running gear in a lightweight shell to great effect. 

Rarely does a car come along so devoted to driver involvement, and so singularly effective at it, even among sports cars.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Unlike in the 1960s original, there are no token rear seats. That’s because, unlike that car, this A110 is mid-engined, with obvious benefits for accessible, safe fun over the original’s rear-engined design. 

Despite the humble engine and gearbox, it feels special, with bespoke aluminium construction and just a few familiar Renault switches and controls in the otherwise minimalist, classic-GT-feeling interior. 

You can choose S and R models for more focused performance, but the simpler versions are better bets for everyday use.

Well-damped and agile, the A110 can be enjoyed on a neglected British A- or B-road without undue stress. 

Read our Alpine A110 review

5. Aston Martin Vantage

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Styling

Make no mistake: the Aston Martin Vantage is a monumental sports coupe. 

For one thing, the Aston’s entry level has clearly moved up a step dynamically. It has more poise and predictability than before, meaning the excitement it delivers always comes on the terms of the driver.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

It's technically the brand's entry-level model, but with 656bhp, 590lb ft and a 202mph top speed, it's probably its most important car after the DBX super-SUV. 

More poised and enthusiastic than ever before, the Vantage is as engaging as it is exciting, offering more composure and speed potential not seen in any road-going Aston Martin previously. 

Its talents also extend to its long-distance capabilities, which is increasingly important for many coupe drivers. It's comfortable for the most part, but it also possesses a decently practical interior, with a modern interior and up-to-date technology. 

Read our Aston Martin Vantage review

6. Porsche 911

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs8

Best for: All-round ability

Careful management of the distinctive profile, styling and performance credentials have kept the Porsche 911 at the forefront of car buyers’ dreams since the 1960s. It’s a legend during its own production run – and, just like a living legend, experience and the world around it have shaped its evolution.  

Having tried numerous variants of the new 911, it’s the one carrying the fewest kilos – the Carrera T with the manual gearbox – that is the most likeable.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Devastatingly quick, with all-wheel-drive grip in most models to contain the manners that a rear-engined layout bestow on a performance car, the 911 coupé's 2+2 layout is more suitable for extra luggage than passengers but can be used by children or adults if the journeys are short or you simply don’t like them.

Actually, the latest 911s don’t have rear seats at all; it’s a no-cost option to spec them in. 

It’s easy to understand the attraction of the upper reaches of the performance and price hierarchy, but the sweetest of spots in the 911 range is usually at the opposite end. 

Read our Porsche 911 review

7. Ford Mustang

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Raw power

There’s something odd occurring when Ford has reintroduced the Capri badge yet the car to which it's attached isn’t featured in this list.

But the Mustang is now able to compete with them on ride and handling, and Ford has paid attention to exactly what its customers want in giving them something that mixes technological advances with traditional appeal.
Jonathan Bryce, Social Media Executive

In a model range that reflects the existential crisis of the world’s oldest mass-producer of cars, you can’t buy a Fiesta any more and the Capri is a Volkswagen-based electric SUV, but you can drop £55,000 on 446bhp of V8 Americana in the guise of the Ford Mustang Fastback. 

Surprisingly, given market trends, the Mustang V8 still has a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 10-speed automatic is an extra-cost option.

To get the sharpest chassis, you have to pony-up (sorry) for the Dark Horse edition. 

The Mustang offers a similar scale of body and performance to the BMW 8 Series Coupé for far fewer dollars, and you can feel where corners have been cut – but you won’t be dreading corners along your route in the same way as you would in a classic ‘Stang, thanks to all-independent suspension.  

Haulin’ ass and suckin’ gas in the electric age, eh? God bless ‘Murica. 

Read our Ford Mustang review

8. BMW 2 Series Coupé

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Compact proportions

So that there’s no ambiguity, we’re definitely talking about the rear-wheel-drive, two-door BMW 2 Series Coupé here and not the front-wheel-drive, four-door 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The 2 Series is an everyday coupé that offers more style than the usual saloon or hatchback, with more driving engagement than the front-wheel-drive opposition.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

What a delight this 2er is: a compact, economical and fun driver’s car that delivers 62mph in 7.5sec and traditionally sharp rear-wheel-drive BMW handling in entry-level 220i M Sport guise.

Okay, £40,000 isn't exactly cheap, but you can easily pay more for a humdrum plug-in SUV that will do little to sate your driving enthusiasm.  

If you crave even more performance, the 2 Series further delivers, with the six-pot M240i xDrive being an attractive choice in its own right, rather than being the flagship M2's poorer relation.

If you enjoyed BMWs of yesteryear, today’s 2 Series Coupé is the one that feels closest to those core values. 

Read our BMW 2 Series Coupé review

9. Bentley Continental GT

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: Luxury

Underlining the hedonism of two-doors, a big engine and long-distance comfort to match the performance that made post-war coupés aspirational, it’s telling that the Bentley Continental GT is one of the last of its type still on sale. 

Bentley’s new hybrid combination of turbo V8 and powerful electric motor means this GT now has more power than any previous model, including all the top-spec W12s.
Steve Cropley, Editor-in-chief

And what a coupé it is, titivated and electrified in 2024 with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid system to accompany the warbling V8 power – efficiency in town and efficacy on the open road. Even the electric motor in the gearbox produces more power than a BMW 220i enjoys in total.  

It’s mind-melting to get your head around how this super-luxury heavyweight can thunder to 62mph from a standstill in 3.2sec yet realistically best 40mpg on a long schlep (providing it had been plugged in).

Pushing £250,000 before options, it’s reassuring to know that if your company is picking up the tab, the Continental attracts only 8% benefit-in-kind tax. See, you didn’t even miss the W12 now it’s gone after all...

Read our Bentley Continental GT review

10. Lotus Emira

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Ferrari vibes

For a similar price to a well-specified Porsche 718 Cayman, you could demonstrate your confidence by choosing a Lotus Emira instead.

t’s a traditional Lotus underneath it all, which, given that it’s a traditional Lotus at heart – same engine, Evora-derived chassis – isn't so surprising.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Admittedly, with it backed by Geely and powered by Toyota or Mercedes-AMG, the risks are rather lower than with Lotus models of the past. The advantages of track-tuned, road-friendly suspension and lightweight composite construction are still present and, thanks to significant investment in the firm, rather more correct than before. 

The Emira is the final Lotus with a conventional combustion engine, although the four-cylinder I4 version pushes that word’s definition of by adopting a version of AMG’s magnificent M139 2.0-litre screamer. It’s tuned for 360bhp, leaving the 400bhp supercharged V6 from Toyota at the top of the range. 

The end result is visceral, unfiltered and not entirely competent in every department, but it feels special, like a scaled-down Ferrari, with interior materials and styling that make it feel a league ahead of Alpine A110 in the exotica stakes.

Despite the high-revving howl and performance of the Emira I4, the V6 still feels like the better – and safer – buy. 

Read our Lotus Emira review

Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.

