Genesis Electrified GV70 review

7

Korean brand's flagship SUV gets refreshed looks and a bigger battery

It’s been more than a decade since the genesis of, erm, Genesis. Now on a ‘path to electrification’, the range has been pruned to just three BEV models, and it’s the firm’s flagship SUV, the Genesis Electrified GV70, that’s the first to be given a dose of mid-life razzle-dazzle.

It's largely confined to cosmetic updates, technology tweaks and a streamlined model line-up, this refresh also includes the addition of a bigger battery for greater stamina.

I can see the appeal. Especially if BMW, Audi and Mercedes' designs don't resonate with you.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

Demand for the outgoing GV70 has been on the rise, so bosses are quietly confident there will be even greater demand for this titivated version.

Yet while the brand claims outright sales numbers aren't the priority, the newcomer faces some stiff competition from models such as the Porsche Macan Electric (in its more 'basic' guises) and Audi Q6 E-tron. So how does the Genesis stack-up?

DESIGN & STYLING

8
genesis gv70 electrified 009

Approach the GV70 from the front and it’s not hard to miss the changes (like most electric cars, it’s actually a flush panel), the vast diamond patterned grille, slimmer LED headlamps and reprofiled bumpers giving it some imposing, knock-off Bentley kerb appeal. One neat new detail is the nose-mounted charging port that’s hidden behind a powered door that features a heating element to prevent it from being frozen shut in icy conditions.

Genesis’ product planners have re-jigged the model line-up so there’s now three distinct trim levels - Pure (as tested here), Dynamic and Luxury. All three come lavishly equipped and feature the same underpinnings, which means all get the same dual motor set-up that packs up to 483bhp when the Boost mode is engaged (the standard output is a still handy 429bhp). 

The exterior changes are minimal, but they do help give the Genesis and a more modern and, crucially, upmarket vibe
James Disdale
Special correspondent

However, there is now a larger 84kWh battery (up from 77kWh), which increases the range by just 15 miles to a hardly class-leading 298 miles (claimed efficiency of 3.2 mi/kWh is sub par too). Still, thanks to the firm’s E-GMP 800V architecture it’s possible to charge at up to 350kW, resulting in a theoretical 10 to 80% top-up time of just 19 mins.

INTERIOR

8
genesis gv70 electrified 013

Climb aboard and the most obvious update is to the infotainment (natch), with the addition of an almost full-width digital dashboard. However, unlike rival set-ups that stitch together a number of screens to create a panoramic look, the GV70’s 27-incher is made up of a single OLED display. It looks good and works reasonably well, plus its inclusion doesn’t come at the expense of actual physical controls, with nicely knurled knobs for the audio volume and temperature settings. 

The rest of the spacious cabin is as before, which means it retains its compellingly Korean take on luxury. Fit and finish is top notch, while rich materials are used throughout, particularly on cars trimmed with the optional quilted Nappa leather. In fact, it feels more tautly constructed than many European rivals, while in terms of standard equipment it feels far more lavishly specified than the usual suspects - you'll need to raid the options list of many to come close to the Genesis' kit count.

There's a new flat-bottomed steering wheel that looks smarter and is better to hold than the old two-spoked affair
James Disdale
Special correspondent

There are, however, some quirky options, such as the centre console storage compartment that's available with a UV-C sterilisation system. Pop your keys or phone in there and, theoretically at lease, they'll cleansed of nasty germs. And as before there's V2L (vehicle to load) that allows you to use the traction battery to power larger electrical items such as a fridge, or maybe even a washing machine should you so desire.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
genesis gv70 electrified 007

Given the largely carried over mechanicals, it’s no surprise the GV70 drives much the same as before, which is to say it ultimately favours a relaxed rather than road-burning approach. That said, the big Korean machine is no slouch.

The enlarged battery means a kerbweight increase of 25kg, slowing the Boost-assisted 0-62mph time by a couple of tenths - although let’s face it, 4.4 seconds is plenty fast enough for a 2.3-tonne SUV. Moreover, thanks to the car's fast-spinning motors, the GV70's rate of acceleration doesn't slow significantly the faster you go, as it does on many EVs.

The Boost mode is a novel touch, but even without it the GV70 is rapid straight-line machine
James Disdale
Special correspondent

A new ‘AI’ driver mode claims to tune the driving experience to suit the road and your mood, but you can also select from usual Eco, Comfort and Sport modes. With the exception of the former, all bring a nicely responsive throttle for effortless everyday acceleration. If only brakes were as smooth, as the transition from regen to friction is still a little clumsy.

Genesis have also raided the digital parts bin of parent firm Hyundai as there are now ‘virtual gears’, much like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. As with that car the set-up is surprisingly effective and is accompanied by a synthesised and subtle soundtrack that’s the sonic lovechild of a straight-six and a spaceship.

RIDE & HANDLING

genesis gv70 electrified 006

Tackle some twisties and you’ll find the steering is lifeless but offers accuracy and consistent response, while overall grip levels and traction are high. In everyday use there’s a nicely paced flow to the Genesis, but hustle harder and it struggles to maintain larger body movements, while the car feels like it's slumping onto its outside rear wheel as you aim for a slingshot corner exit.

Ultimately, the Genesis is at its best when simply wafting which, let’s face it, is what most owners will do. Rolling refinement is excellent, with driveline, road and wind noise virtually non-existent and, once up to speed, the GV70 rides with real composure. 

The GV70 uses the brand's Road Preview system that uses cameras to 'read' the road ahead and prime the dampers accordingly.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Less impressive is its low speed gait, which can be jerkily stiff-legged over sharp imperfections and potholes, even on the smaller 19-inch rims of our entry-level car. Still, while you feel these assaults on the suspension, the excellent acoustic isolation means you rarely hear them.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
genesis gv70 electrified 001

In a world of luxury SUVs that can now comfortably exceed a real world 300 miles between trips to the charging station, the GV70's claimed 298 miles of range is rather disappointing. With fair weather and a following wind you can expect 250 miles, but we'd expect more than this from a car with an 84kWh battery.

Even the brand's claimed efficiency figures are below average, with just 3.2 miles achievable for every kWh of battery power. It's comparing apples with a pears a little, but that number doesn't look too clever alongside a similarly rapid and spacious Tesla Model Y, which promises 4.1 kWh.

As before, Genesis is leaning heavily into the aftersales experience with its five-year care plan that includes your own ‘personal assistant’ and concierge servicing.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

On the plus side, the GV70's 800V architecture does allow extremely rapid charging where it's available. We weren't able to sample it on our test drive, but experience with other Genesis (as well as Hyundai and Kia) models with the same system suggests that the claim of 10-80% charge in 19 minutes isn't outlandish.

Finally, given the level of standard equipment, the car's exceptional finish and the performance on offer, a starting price just south of £66,000 makes it good value.

VERDICT

7
genesis gv70 electrified 015

Thoughtful upgrades have added to the appeal of  this likeable Genesis, which remains a smooth and easy-going SUV with just enough distinctive Korean flavour to separate it from the herd. 

It's also impressively quick (especially for the money) and responsive, although the downside is that the range and efficiency are nothing to write home about. Still, while you won't travel as far between 'fill-ups' as some, the car's rapid charging capability means it'll be topped-up by the time you've ducked into the services for a pee and a cup of tea.

Overall then, the Genesis remains a likeable leftfield choice for buyers wanting classy upmarket SUV - especially those that are tired of Teslas, bored of BMWs and find Mercs a little ‘meh’. However, if you do want something more dynamic and poised, then it’s hard to look past the slower but sharper entry-level Porsche Macan.

