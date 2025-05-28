It’s been more than a decade since the genesis of, erm, Genesis. Now on a ‘path to electrification’, the range has been pruned to just three BEV models, and it’s the firm’s flagship SUV, the Genesis Electrified GV70, that’s the first to be given a dose of mid-life razzle-dazzle.

It's largely confined to cosmetic updates, technology tweaks and a streamlined model line-up, this refresh also includes the addition of a bigger battery for greater stamina.

Demand for the outgoing GV70 has been on the rise, so bosses are quietly confident there will be even greater demand for this titivated version.

Yet while the brand claims outright sales numbers aren't the priority, the newcomer faces some stiff competition from models such as the Porsche Macan Electric (in its more 'basic' guises) and Audi Q6 E-tron. So how does the Genesis stack-up?