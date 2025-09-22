BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley set to follow Porsche in extending ICE age, confirms CEO
UP NEXT
BMW confirms hydrogen iX5 with 300-plus mile-range

Bentley set to follow Porsche in extending ICE age, confirms CEO

Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur are now set to be renewed with petrol engines rather than go electric

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
22 September 2025

Bentley is readying pure-petrol successors to the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur in a reversal of its EV-only plan, brought on by drastic U-turn at Porsche late last week.

Under its Beyond100 strategy, the British luxury car maker planned to phase out petrol engines entirely by 2035. But it's now set for significant alterations as its Volkswagen Group sibling firm doubles down on renewed commitments to ICE development.

Porsche confirmed on Friday that it will commit €3.1 billion to extend the life of its ICE models. This notably includes new “top” models of the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman and no longer selling the planned ‘K1’ flagship as an EV. 

Fellow Volkswagen Group firm Audi cancelled its plan to go electric-only by 2033 last year.

Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser told Autocar that as the three brands share platforms, drivetrains and other key components, decisions and investments in Stuttgart and Ingolstadt have had direct consequences in Crewe.

He confirmed that Bentley still plans to launch a new plug-in hybrid or electric model every year from 2026, beginning with its first EV, an "urban SUV". But with Porsche and Audi continuing to invest heavily in ICE technology for their best-sellers, he said Bentley now has scope to balance its drivetrain mix more towards traditional petrol power further into the next decade than originally anticipated.

As such, pure-petrol successors to the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur are set to remain part of the line-up, reflecting demand from key markets such as the Middle East and North America. They were originally expected to be offered only with PHEV or EV powertrains. 

Backing the decision, Walliser said: “There is a dip in demand for luxury electric vehicles, and customer demand is not yet strong enough to support an all-electric strategy. The luxury market is a lot different today than when we announced Beyond100.

"Electrification is still our goal, but we need to take our customers with us.”

Despite the change in tack, investment in Bentley’s Crewe facility is pressing ahead, with a new electric model assembly line, paint shop and design centre under construction.

Bentley had already pushed back its target for becoming an all-electric brand from 2030 to 2035, citing slowing demand in the luxury EV market.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Volkswagen Group’s new direction and multi-billion-euro investments in ICE models are expected to reinforce that decision.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Audi Q5 cars for sale

 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Plus S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,889
137,980miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£25,998
45,188miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSIe 50 Vorsprung S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.9kWh
2023
£48,648
1,328miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,789
111,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Plus S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,900
83,261miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,999
48,670miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,999
53,524miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,299
33,975miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 Edition 1 S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£34,999
33,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2202 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla

View all car reviews