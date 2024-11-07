BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley to launch ‘urban SUV’ in 2026 as its first EV
Bentley to launch ‘urban SUV’ in 2026 as its first EV

British firm announces new details of first EV as it pushes back its deadline to go electric-only

James Attwood
7 November 2024

Bentley’s first electric vehicle will arrive in 2026 as “the world’s first true luxury urban SUV”, according to the British firm – and it will be one of 10 EV and plug-in hybrid models to be launched in the space of a decade.

The debut EV from the Crewe-based firm had been due next year but, in a manner similar to other car firms, Bentley has pushed its timescales back, including its ambition to become electric-only, which is now set for 2035.

Instead, it will continue to develop PHEV technology and now extend the life cycle of its PHEV cars beyond 2030 until 2035. New Bentley boss Frank-Steffen Walliser said the firm was adapting to “today’s economic, market and legislative environment” and called the new strategy “a major transformative plan for tomorrow”.

Bentley's revised electrification plan

Bentley revealed its bold Beyond100 business strategy in 2020, with a plan to launch its first EV in 2025 and become an EV-only brand by 2030. But with slower-than-expected demand for EVs in the luxury segment, former Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark indicated earlier this year that the timing would be pushed back until 2032/33.

The revised Beyond100+ strategy has now laid out a clear plan, which includes an “ambition” to be building only full-electric cars from 2035 onwards and continuing with its successful line-up of PHEV models until then. Following the discontinuation of the firm’s fabled W12 engine, the Continental GT and Flying Spur are now offered purely with a V8 PHEV powertrain.

Under the new Beyond100+ plan, the 2026 EV will begin a decade-long programme of launching a new EV or PHEV model every year. 

Bentley has not yet indicated whether each of those vehicles will be an entirely new model or if some will be powertrain variations, but it hints at a significant expansion of the company’s line-up beyond the current range of four model lines.

First Bentley EV to ‘create new market segment’

Bentley Urban SUV sketch

Beyond saying that its first EV will sit in a new segment, Bentley has previously given few firm details about the model – but the announcement of the Beyond100+ business plan provides new information.

Along with a preview sketch hinting at the car’s roofline, Bentley has described the vehicle, which will be revealed in 2026 and go on sale the following year, as “the world’s first true luxury urban SUV”, adding that it will create an “entirely new segment”. The model will be designed, developed and produced at Bentley’s Crewe factory.

This confirms Autocar’s earlier reports that the new EV will be a “segment-straddling crossover”, and it will be less than five metres long, making it Bentley's smallest vehicle to date. The new luxury electric SUV would effectively be positioned below the larger Bentayga in the firm’s SUV line-up.

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review
"This first BEV is definitely a milestone for Bentley," said Walliser. "As the Continental GT and the Bentayga, back in the days, really defined a known sector, a new segment, where no competition was, so that's again a task for this first EV. It will not replace a car: it will be an additional car in our fleet, and it will be something really different to what we offer today."

Focusing on a luxury SUV for urban use will help to offset the extra weight and size required by the batteries in an EV. While the company has yet to give firm details of the model's range, Bentley technical boss Matthias Rabe said: "No customer will complain about range." He added: "For us it's also important that the range is good under normal driving conditions, not just with a constant low speed, but also with higher speeds."

Rabe also promised: "We don't just want to create any electric car. It has to be a true Bentley." He said the firm had looked to its heritage fleet "to really learn what makes a Bentley a Bentley, from the driving feeling and all the senses of that car. We'll use that to create our first electric Bentley, so the sound and all that will be typical Bentley. We are really impressed and excited about that. It will be a true Bentley."

On the subject of sound, Rabe said that "we are all car guys and sound is extremely important, but it has to come naturally", ruling out the introduction of synthetic engine noises. But he hinted that the firm is working on "something in a very interesting way for sound. I can't say more because nobody else is doing it right now. It will be really exciting."

As previously reported by Autocar, the new model will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new PPE bespoke electric platform, which has been co-developed by Audi and Porsche and is used for the new Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan Electric. This could hint at the broad size and performance of the Bentley EV.

However, speaking to Autocar recently, Walliser – who previously worked at Porsche – said it would be “completely wrong” for Bentley to develop a model that was “anything like” one that the Stuttgart-based firm would produce.

The PPE platform allows for a range of layouts, including single- and twin-motor options, the latter offering all-wheel drive. It can also accept a range of battery sizes and motor types, while its 800V architecture enables ultra-fast charging.

Bentley design chief Robin Page has already said the new model will retain many of the firm’s historic design cues while featuring a new front-end design to reflect the lack of a combustion engine. Extensive offerings from Bentley’s Mulliner customisation division are also likely to be key to making the model a true luxury car.

Notably, the decision to produce an ‘urban SUV’ distances Bentley’s first EV from new electric rivals such as the Rolls-Royce Spectre saloon.

Crewe development key to future line-up

The Beyond100+ business plan also includes what Bentley has termed a “fundamental reinvention” of the manufacturing infrastructure at its long-running Crewe plant. This will “secure” its future as the home of “the next generation of products”.

The new investment programme in the 85-year-old site will, Bentley says, be largely self-funded. It will include a new design centre, paint shop and EV assembly line, which, the firm claims, will set new benchmarks in “digital, flexible and high-value manufacturing operations”. Bentley says the aim is to turn the plant into a “dream factory” for its fully electric future.

According to Bentley, all of the new vehicles that will be produced between 2026 and 2035 will be “designed and developed” in Crewe – although that leaves open the possibility that some models could be manufactured, in whole or part, at another VW Group site. Currently, all of the firm’s models are assembled in Crewe, although bodies for the Continental and Bentayga are produced elsewhere.

While the initial Beyond100 plan called for five EVs in five years from 2025 until 2030, Bentley has not confirmed how many of the 10 models due between 2026 and 2030 will be EVs and how many will be plug-in hybrids. Rabe has, however, ruled out offering cars with a choice of PHEV or EV powertrains. He said: “That would be the wrong answer for a luxury platform. The packaging demands are so different that in the luxury segment you would never reach the optimum if you did that. If we did that, it would not be the best, and we want to do the best in all we do.”

Walliser previously hinted to Autocar that some of Bentley’s future models will be “surprising” and “more extreme” than its current line-up, although he added that such cars wouldn’t be the firm’s initial focus.

Rabe also said the firm could continue to offer new pure-combustion models in the future. A new pure-combusion variant of the Bentayga is due next year and Rabe hinted that "exciting special" ICE models could follow.

Q&A: Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO, Bentley

What does an 'urban SUV' mean?

"It's considering the size of the car. It will be a little bit more compact, for a Bentley, I have to say. So we stay under five metres, and that gives a little bit better visibility and makes it easier to drive in urban areas. The concept is super-versatile: you can use it for long range; you can use it in the city and urban areas. We also want to attract new customers and this concept really adds something new to Bentley."

Is Bentley's electrification the result of customer demand or legislation?

"It's a mixture. Legislation, for sure, is driving electrification, fleet targets. With today's Bentley customers, we have to be honest: there's not a lot of demand. But we see there are new customers who want to have a more modern interpretation of a Bentley, including on the drivetrain side. And this is our target group that we're looking for, and we're sure we can convince a lot of existing customers once you have them in the car, because the car is really convincing. It's a little bit like the transformation coming from a W12, which is very traditional, and stepping in a plug-in hybrid – then you can feel it, and you see the difference. So I think we can definitely convince people [if] they're existing customers, but the target is definitely to get new customers."

Is the idea to make the EV a Bentley so the powertrain is a secondary thought?

"Exactly. [The goal is] to extract the Bentley DNA and to bring it in, whatever the drivetrain. There's way more to a Bentley than only the drivetrain: it's the drivability, the feedback, the look, the design, the interior quality, the build quality; it's this extraordinary journey our customers [are] going through. This makes the difference so the drivetrain is not priority number one – especially if it's that good, as it will be."

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

martin_66 7 November 2024

If Autocar's image is accurate I am sure the designer of the Toyota Auris will be proud that their design is being copied by Bentley.

Peter Cavellini 7 November 2024

Yawn, 

