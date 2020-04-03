Bentley reveals customisation options for £1.5m Mulliner Bacalar

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar spearheads a new era for the British car maker’s coachbuilding division, which will launch an ultra-exclusive model as often as every two years.
The £1.5 million Bacalar, an open-cockpit grand tourer, is limited to just 12 units, all of which have already been allocated to loyal customers.
The two-seat design is heavily inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept, which was revealed for Bentley’s centenary last year, with the two cars having been designed side by side.
Features echoing that concept include the single front lights, rather than the twin arrangement found on current-generation Bentley models, and the dark bronze brightwork. The strongest similarity is the dramatic rear end, including the blade design of the tail-lights.
The Bacalar was first revealed in early March, but Bentley has now released a set of six Bacalar specifications created by its design team to show the many possibilties available for the coach-built two-seater.
Bentley head of colour and trim Maria Mulder said: "The six example specifications we have created each have their own personality and purpose, but what they share in common is that only Bacalar can reflect this level of personalisation and attention to detail."
The six are named: The Clerkenwell, the Menlo (pictured below), the Fulton, the Greenwich, the Brickell and the Randwick. (Scroll through the above gallery to see the rest.)
Join the debate
Saucerer
Nice rear, shame about the face
It looks like 2 styling teams went to work, one doing the aggressive and fussy front half and another doing the relatively clean and elegant rear. Bentley's don't necessarily have to look elegant, but they should look graceful and stately. This is neither.
Peter Cavellini
Bentley?
Sorry Bentley, but this looks like an after market kit fitted to a Bentley, at best it's like a Car from a franchise superhero film, the front and rear look like two different cars welded together.
wmb
Peter Cavellini wrote:
The concept car is beautiful, but this looks like Lamborghini version of a Bentley! Smh!
Pietro Cavolonero
how so?
abkq
Pietro Cavolonero wrote:
To attack a fellow poster rather than put forward your side of the argument is lowest of the low.
abkq
Don't like the bug-eyed
Don't like the bug-eyed hadlights.
But more worrying is the heavily pressed crease line over the rear wheelarches that first appeared in the Audi A6, then in the Seat Cupra Formentor, then in this. It looks fussy and over-designed, draws attantion to itself, and is becoming a VW group signature.
scrap
Oh ye gads, it’s hideous.
Nice cabin trimmings though. I’d ask to specify those on a Conti drop top, and save about £1m or so.
Pietro Cavolonero
agree, it's a bit of a munter but...
Cersai Lannister
Eyes front
Let's for a moment ignore the generic rear, which is probably wise. The overall volumes are very Bentley, solid and upright, which makes it tough to draw a sleek-looking shape. The front lighting treatment is really interesting, I don't know if I like it but it's certainly different. I assume the intent is to somehow portray classic Big Bentley circular lights and pontoon front fenders. I'm going to wait until I see that front end before making up my mind, but I suspect the design community will be looking closely at it ASAP.
underdog
What Bugatti said.
Pretty much the epitome of Ettore Bugatti's statement about being the fastest lorry in thr world
Pages
Add your comment