Bentley previews interior of limited-run Mulliner Bacalar

Bentley has previewed the interior of the ultra-exclusive Mulliner Bacalar being revealed at the Geneva motor show next week.
The coachbuilt special edition will be only the second two-seater to come out of Crewe since 1930, with a compact rear luggage space housing a pair of bespoke travel cases, also from Mulliner. The wraparound cockpit is unlike anything in Bentley's production line-up, but bears a strong resemblance to that of the EXP GT 100 concept from which the Bacalar draws much of its styling inspiration.
Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities.
Bentley says the hand-built model represents “the future of coachbuilding”, making use of a range of sustainable and ethically sourced materials throughout its construction and featuring a “beautiful yet dramatic design”.
Join the debate
Cersai Lannister
Another day, another hypercar
To which I, slightly reluctantly, say great. But only if it doesn't drain Bentley's engineering resource and does bring in extra profit.
Some day I'm hoping someone will plot the (relatively) huge numbers of these hypercars that make production. My "fear" for these wealthy owners is that their investments don't turn out so well... If the current crop is viewed down the road tomorrow as cynically over-supplied ways of wringing cash of those willing to buy today.
275not599
The people who buy these cars
The people who buy these cars don't necessarily do so to profit from an appreciation in value. They buy them for reasons of indulgence. If they sell at a profit, that's nice; if it depreciates, they care as much as you do when you sell your 3 year old crossover. I believe the value of fancy new boats does nothing but go down, but they still buy them.
Maxi Cooper
What is it with the VW group
What is it with the VW group naming system? All its manufacturers are addopting a wierd confusing, naming system, that sounds so similar. Arona, Ateca, Kamiq, Kodiaq, Karoq, Tiguan, Toureg, Cayman, Cayenne, Taycan and now Bentayga and Bacalar. I had to Google all these names, because I couldn't remember them! Are they deliberately trying to make the names forgettable? a bit like how their cars are starting to look too similar and forgettable (Russian doll scenario).....I digress slightly- this maybe a very memorable Bentley apart from the name!
djneils98
the cars are nice but...
..whoever is coming up with the names needs sacking. Bentayga was bad and this is no better
djneils98
the cars are nice but...
..whoever is coming up with the names needs sacking. Bentayga was bad and this is no better
jason_recliner
Coming Soon...
Add your comment