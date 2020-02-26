Bentley previews interior of limited-run Mulliner Bacalar

Bentley has previewed the interior of the ultra-exclusive Mulliner Bacalar being revealed at the Geneva motor show next week.

The coachbuilt special edition will be only the second two-seater to come out of Crewe since 1930, with a compact rear luggage space housing a pair of bespoke travel cases, also from Mulliner. The wraparound cockpit is unlike anything in Bentley's production line-up, but bears a strong resemblance to that of the EXP GT 100 concept from which the Bacalar draws much of its styling inspiration.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities.

Bentley says the hand-built model represents “the future of coachbuilding”, making use of a range of sustainable and ethically sourced materials throughout its construction and featuring a “beautiful yet dramatic design”.