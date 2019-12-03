Limited-run Bentley Continental GT celebrates Pikes Peak win

Bentley has revealed a special edition of the Continental GT W12 in celebration of its record-breaking run at the Pikes Peak hillclimb earlier this year.

The Continental GT became the fastest production car to ever tackle the 12.42-mile course, with American racer Rhys Millen setting a record time of 10min 18.4sec.

Limited to just 15 examples, the commemorative Continental GT wears a similar 'Radium' green-and-black livery to the record-breaking car, applied by Bentley's in-house bespoke division, Mulliner. Buyers can also have the number 100 painted across the car’s front grille in recognition of Bentley's centenary in 2019.

Also featured are a carbonfibre bodykit, contrasting black trim elements, bright green brake callipers and matching sidewall markings on the tyres. The 22in alloy wheels are taken from the Mulliner line of vehicle options and finished in gloss black.

The ‘Radium’ theme continues inside, where the seats are trimmed in black Alcantara with green stitching. A map of the Pikes Peak course has been applied to the carbonfibre dashboard, while the steering wheel features the same honeycomb stitching pattern and centre stripe as the race car.

Additionally, the treadplates and headrests feature a Pikes Peak logo, while the speaker grilles have been replaced with bespoke green items.

The powertrain is unmodified, with the twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine producing the same 626bhp and 664lb ft. It can push the car from 0-62mph in 3.7sec and on to a top speed of 207mph.

Chris Craft, member of the board for sales, marketing and aftersales at Bentley, said the new limited edition “reflects Bentley’s spirit of endeavour, one that has been a constant throughout the last 100 years and remains at the beating heart of the company”.