BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley appoints Volvo's Robin Page as new design boss
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin DB12: V8 GT starts firm's new era

Bentley appoints Volvo's Robin Page as new design boss

Page returns to Crewe, where he designed the Continental GT interior, after a decade away
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 May 2023

Bentley has named Robin Page as its new head of design as Tobias Sühlmann prepares to leave the marque to pursue other opportunities.

Page was most recently the head of global design and user experience (UX) at Volvo, where he was responsible for shaping the Swedish brand’s electric cars.

He was head of interior design at Bentley between 2001 and 2013, overseeing models such as the first-generation Continental GT (below) and the State Limousine.

Related articles

When Page replaces Sühlmann on 1 September, he will be tasked with shaping Bentley’s upcoming battery-electric cars, of which five are set to launch in the five years from 2025.

Sühlmann had been the marque’s head of design since January, after former design chief and Bentley Batur creator Andreas Mindt moved to Volkswagen.

Page said in a statement: “Having worked for 17 years at Bentley, I have always held a strong connection to the brand and kept a close eye on its evolution.

“To return and have the opportunity to help set the design language for the first Bentley BEVs, redefining the rules while keeping continuity to the past and present, is a challenge I am privileged to lead.”

Chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark said of Page: “He joins at a time when we are shaping an even greater story as we accelerate our journey to full electrification by 2030.

“His previous experiences from innovative automotive design, combined with a strong understanding of the Bentley brand, means he is perfectly positioned to enable us to achieve our future ambitions as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Hallmark recently revealed to Autocar that Bentley’s electric line-up will consist of the cars we know today – Flying Spur, Bentayga, Continental GT and GTC – plus a new model.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

He added that these will be “easily recognisable” while still progressing the brand's design language, and that he is prepared to concede “a little” on efficiency to maintain the brand identity.

Read more: Bentley boss: future EVs to offer double the power of W12 model

used cars for sale

Ford KA 1.2 Studio Euro 5 3dr
2014
£4,995
36,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£5,509
93,161miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0 Zetec Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,990
47,758miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,685
156,905miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Honda Civic 2.2 I-CTDi ES 5dr
2009
£2,990
96,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 Momentum Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,895
64,980miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£14,950
57,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118i M Sport Euro 5 2dr
2011
£5,009
96,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI S Line Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£12,879
47,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives