Bentley Batur starts testing ahead of 2023 launch

Bentley has begun testing of its new, ultra-low-volume Mulliner coupé, the Batur, which previews how its future electric models will look.

The launch of the limited-run car also signals the end of production for the ubiquitous 6.0-litre Crewe-built W12 engine that has powered its cars for 20 years.

Now the car, limited to just 18 units, is undertaking 58 weeks of European testin, with Car #0 taking on an extensuive 1553-mile drive from Germany, through Italy, France and Spain. The Batur will reach its first customer in mid-2023.

It is a two-door fixed-head coupé based on the underpinnings of the latest, longer-wheelbase Bentley Continental GT launched in 2018 and is powered by the punchiest W12 ever, still under development but claimed to make at least 730bhp and 740lb ft of torque. This will make it Bentley’s most potent road car yet.

To go with its mighty engine, the Batur offers Bentley’s most advanced chassis available, as well as Bentley Continental GT Speed-level tuned three-chamber air suspension, 48V electric active anti-roll control, an electronic limited-slip differential (with torque vectoring) and unique 22in wheels with rear steering.

The Batur will be hand-built in Crewe by Mulliner, Bentley’s specialist coachbuilding arm. The car will closely follow the path of its predecessor, the barchetta-bodied Bentley Bacalar, which was revealed last year as a concept but subsequently productionised for a batch of 12 cars that sold out instantly.

“We don’t build our concept cars to throw away,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark. “We build them for customers to buy.”

Named after a volcanic lake in Bali, Indonesia, the new Batur will get a run of 18 cars, each selling for £1.65 million before options and local taxes — and they are all sold out, too. Several of the prospective owners are serial Bentley customers who have just received or are still awaiting delivery of a Bacalar: eight of the 12 Bacalar have now been built and delivered.