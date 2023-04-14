Bentley boss: future EVs to offer double the power of W12 models

Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark is full of respect for the intelligence of the well-heeled folk who buy his unique breed of Crewe-built luxury cars and is already taking steps to reward them for it.

Hallmark is on course to deliver the first all-electric Bentley to its new owner in three years’ time, and by 2030 he wants every one of the company’s five production models – one more than at present – to be battery-powered.

As architect of the biggest change in his company’s 104-year history, both to the cars and the historic factory, he requires the key support of the Bentley faithful, but is already confident that this expanding band has accepted the need for Bentley’s transition into the electric world, with others following fast.

Crewe has already launched V6 hybrid versions of its Bentley Bentayga SUV and Bentley Flying Spur limousine – both of which are selling strongly – and has similar plans for its Continental range next year. “Our surveys tell us that around 70% of customers expect us to build them an all-electric Bentley within five years,” says Hallmark, who believes buying a Bentley has distinct rational and emotional sides.

On the rational side, the trend towards EV acceptance is strong because owners tend to live in cities and use their cars every day. They’re realising that even if it’s possible to buy combustion cars in the future, these models will soon carry restrictions and extra costs. They won’t want the hassle.

Feeding the emotional side is very squarely down to the Crewe’s designers and engineers, who are currently hard at work on the challenge. “The latest-generation Bentley Continental GT is an excellent example of how things will go,” says Hallmark. “The Conti’s design, proportions, interior and dynamics all set new standards – and the next-generation cars will do it again.

"They will happen to be electric, but all the traditional qualities will go up another notch. What’s more, our new powertrains will have between 50% and 100% more power than we currently offer, so the performance will be there.”